InterVideo WinDVD Creator 3 Bundled with Lenovo ThinkPad, ThinkCentre and 3000 Family PCs

Fremont, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2006 --InterVideo®, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVII) announced today that it has partnered with Lenovo® to bundle WinDVD Creator™ 3, a full-featured DVD authoring package, with select Lenovo notebook and desktop PCs.



Lenovo, an innovative international technology company formed as a result of the acquisition by the Lenovo Group of the IBM® Personal Computing Division, is including InterVideo’s WinDVD Creator 3 pre-installed with its ThinkPad® T Series, ThinkCentre A and M Series, and Lenovo 3000 family of notebook and desktop PCs.



With InterVideo’s WinDVD Creator 3, users can easily make and refine business-related video DVDs. More and more business people realize the value of putting presentations, training sessions or product demonstrations on DVD, to share throughout companies or even worldwide. Thanks to WinDVD Creator 3, creating a professional-looking DVD has never been easier.



"We’re delighted that Lenovo has chosen to bundle WinDVD Creator 3," said Steve Ro, CEO and President of InterVideo. "Both InterVideo’s WinDVD Creator 3 and Lenovo’s PCs are geared towards providing simple, yet professional solutions for small businesses."



About InterVideo WinDVD Creator 3

InterVideo WinDVD Creator 3 is a full-featured DVD application that gives users the fastest and easiest way to make and refine videos. Whether it’s a clip taped from TV or a training video captured from camcorder, users can edit and burn their video on DVD disc with professional-looking navigation menus. Great for sharing presentations and demonstrations, WinDVD Creator 3 provides the quickest way to complete a well-designed movie using Smart Movie or to create a DVD using On-disc-editing. With InterVideo WinDVD Creator 3, even a novice can work like a pro.



Availability

InterVideo markets WinDVD Creator 3 to hardware OEMs and electronic download versions for consumers are available on its web site. For more information, please visit www.intervideo.com.



About InterVideo Ulead

InterVideo is a leading provider of integrated digital and high-definition multimedia and audio/video content solutions in the PC, CE and wireless industries. The company’s broad suite of integrated multimedia software products are designed to enhance the consumer’s entertainment experience, whether the content is delivered to a home system, HDTV set, wireless system, mobile or personal multimedia device. InterVideo’s unique iMobi™ multimedia codec technologies are widely used by Smartphones, GPS units and portable entertainment device OEMs and ODMs to enhance music and video enjoyment…anyplace, anytime. The firm’s worldwide headquarters is at 46430 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA, 510-651-0888, InterVideo also has major offices in Taiwan, Japan, Mainland China and around the globe. For more information, visit www.intervideo.com.



Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the historical statements contained herein, the foregoing release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding InterVideo’s WinDVD Creator product. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially due to several factors, including but not limited to the ability to forecast customer behavior and recognize or respond to emerging trends, changing preferences or competitive factors, the market acceptance of our new products and product enhancements, the resolution of any notices of claims regarding alleged infringement of third parties' intellectual property rights, the ability to maintain or expand our relationship with PC OEMS and other risks and uncertainties. Please consult the various reports and documents filed by InterVideo with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to InterVideo's Form 10-Q for other risk factors that could cause actual results to differ. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and InterVideo disclaims any responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statement provided in this news release.



InterVideo is a registered trademark and InterVideo WinDVD Creator is a trademark of InterVideo, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

