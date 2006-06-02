Deacom to Present at Leading Coatings Symposium

Wayne, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2006 --Jay Deakins, President of ERP-producer Deacom, Inc., will speak at the 9th Annual Coatings for Plastics symposium, the premier resource for emerging trends in the coatings for plastics industry, from 10:20-11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7, 2006. His presentation will focus on the benefits of using a single, integrated software system for coatings manufacturing operations, including formula and laboratory management, MSDS generation and regulatory reporting, and inventory control, among others.



Other scheduled speaking engagements will address related coatings topics such as, "New Waterborne Coatings for Plastics," "Improving Adhesion," and "Regulations." The Coatings for Plastics symposium will be held from June 4-7, 2006 at the Michigan State University (MSU) Management Education Center. For more information about the Coatings for Plastics symposium, visit http://bnpevents.com/PCI/CFP/.



To learn more about the DEACOM integrated accounting & ERP software system, or to schedule a free web demonstration, call 610-971-2278 ext. 15 or visit www.deacom.net.



About Deacom, Inc.



Headquartered in Wayne, PA, Deacom, Inc. is the producer of DEACOM, a complete accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for building component, process, and mixed-mode manufacturers with difficult-to-handle requirements. The DEACOM system seamlessly links all departments within a manufacturing company, providing a comprehensive view of the entire operation. By making complex issues simple, Deacom helps streamline manufacturing business processes to maximize productivity and profitability

