Screaming Bee Voice Changing Software Gains Popularity

Middleton, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2006 --Screaming Bee LLC is pleased to announce MorphVOX, voice-changing software achieves 100% popularity on Tucows download site for three straight months. The rapid increase in its popularity correlates with the surge of gamers that use voice communication.



"We’ve had a major increase of interest in MorphVOX in the last number of months,” explains Mark Ramirez CEO of Screaming Bee. “I think much of this can be attributed to the rapid growth of voice communication in games and the word-of-mouth endorsement for MorphVOX from people who play online games.”



MorphVOX was launched in November 2005 to meet the need of online gamers. With the many Fantasy and Sci-fi voices available to MorphVOX, online gamers can now sound like the character they play, whether they choose to be an enormous troll or a tiny pixie. It has a number of features that gamers find useful – such as push-to-talk, sound effects, audio alarms. MorphVOX can be used with all online games and also works well with any chat program.



Producers have also used MorphVOX to create voice content for animations and online games. Studios that use this tool can save time and potentially thousands of dollars by enhancing or creating multiple voices from existing stock audio or a single voice talent.



Tucows is a reputable, major download site that has reviewed and hosted MorphVOX. In December of 2005, MorphVOX achieved a 5-cow review on Tucows, the highest rating out of any voice-changing application, based on usability, documentation and support, enhancements and overall evaluation.



About Screaming Bee LLC – Provider of voice software and solutions for online games and messenger-related applications. For more information regarding our products, including MorphVOX, please visit our site at http://www.screamingbee.com.

