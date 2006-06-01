Pad Print Machinery of Vermont Triumphs Again

East Dorset, VT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2006 --Julian Joffe, president and founder of Pad Print Machinery of Vermont, is always looking for opportunities to innovate. Recently, he got a call from a prominent medical manufacturing company who was looking for a solution to save time on the production floor during catheter marking. “They were looking for a way to further automate the process yet maintain the precision necessary in marking this vital medical product,” said Joffe.



Pad Print Machinery of Vermont had previously streamlined catheter marking by devising a machine that prints up to ten colors a full 360° around catheters as small as .01 inches in diameter.



“I took the challenge to our engineering department and we brainstormed a few ideas,” said Joffe. “We soon had what we thought was a viable solution and began building a prototype.” Incorporating various fundamental technologies, the team devised a machine add-on that an operator can load with catheters and essentially walk away from to perform other tasks.



“What we did, basically, is eliminate the need for an operator to spend a majority of their day feeding catheters into a marking machine. Our new device automatically loads, prints and unloads each catheter with exacting precision,” said Jon Hale, Pad Print Machinery of Vermont COO. “This frees up an operator to handle multiple machines or perform other tasks to keep the production floor efficiency levels optimum,” added Hale.



The company will unveil their exciting new catheter printing option and have ongoing live demonstrations June 6-8 at the Medical Design and Manufacturing East Show at booth 1824 in the Javits Convention Center in New York City. Also featured will be the company’s XP 06 1C catheter printing machine and the XE 13 5 C, a 20 GB machine that easily recalls unlimited job parameters to make switching from one job to the next as simple as a few keystrokes. The XE 13 5 C is also capable of multi-color printing to enable four-color process printing.



To view the full range of Pad Print Machinery of Vermont products and see a video of the XE 13 in action, point your browser to www.padprintmachinery.com and browse to “Machines.”



About Pad Print Machinery of Vermont



Julian Joffe is the founder and president of Pad Print of Vermont. Although Joffe earned his degree in zoology, he had had a penchant for manufacturing as a result of the many hours he spent tinkering in his father’s workshop in South Africa as a youth. Upon graduation from University in 1976, he went to work in his father’s textile business and subsequently took over leadership of the company---expanding the business to include pad printing. In 1981, citing strong philosophical differences with the apartheid government, Joffe moved his family to United States and, in 1985, embarked on an alliance with COMEC Italia. He founded COMEC USA in a pre-world war one building in Yonkers, NY.



Over the next ten years business flourished. However, Joffe began to feel the magnetism of the New England way of life beckon. In 1994, he could no longer resist the urge to live a simpler, more enriched lifestyle and moved to Vermont.



Pad Print Machinery of Vermont was born in what had been, during the fifties and sixties, the sole movie theater in picturesque Manchester, VT. As the company continued to grow in both number of employees and amount of machines being built at any given point in time, they began to suffer a terminal case of claustrophobia. A concerted search for an appropriately-sized facility in southern or central Vermont finally paid off and, in 2003, they moved into a new 22,500 square foot building located in East Dorset, Vermont just five miles north of the cramped quarters in the old theater.



The new airy and spacious hi-tech facility has a reception area, a large showroom, Machine Shop, Graphics Department, Plate Department, Ink Department, Sales Department, Shipping Department, and administrative offices. For many Pad Print employees, it has become a home away from home. The Pad Print team now comprises 32 highly-skilled and motivated individuals with an incredible sense of team spirit. Their experience in the pad printing industry is second to none.



Pad Print Machinery of Vermont’s newest pad printing machines have combined technologies from the latest innovations in mechanical engineering and electronics. These machines are servo controlled and are extremely fast, extremely precise, and extremely reliable. PPMoV has led the pad printing industry with such breakthrough innovations as the ability to print on medical devices as small as .01 inch to fully automated eight-color machines.



In pursuing the goal of perfection in Customer Service and Satisfaction, the company constantly pushes the edge of the envelope and discovers more and more ways to incorporate pad printing into the customer manufacturing process. They look forward to the next 100 years.



MEDIA CONTACT: pr@capcreative.com

COMPANY CONTACT: info@padprintmachinery.com or Call 800-272-7764

