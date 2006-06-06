Actual Window Manager 4.0 Improved for Tablet PC

Krasnoyarsk, Russian Federation -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2006 --Actual Tools, a leading innovator in system enhancements technologies, has announced the release of Actual Window Manager 4.0, a suite of 40 tools to organize the desktop for convenient computing. The new version comes as a response to the requests and suggestions from Tablet PC owners who use Actual Window Manager as a productivity tool on their handheld computers. Many of them were inspired to adopt this software after it had been examined and recommended by Jeff Van West in his article "Actual Window Manager is Must-Have Software on a Tablet PC." Mr. West is the author of Tablet PC Quick Reference by Microsoft Press and a regular columnist on the Microsoft Expert Zone website.



Tablet PC owners know its pocket size is a real godsend especially if you often find yourself on the road and need a computer close at hand. However its small size often turns into its weakness when you have to multitask with more than one window at a time. Its small screen is not particularly good for it. Fortunately, you can use Actual Window Manager to overcome this weakness. Upon this tool's installation, you will gain an ability to handle windows in new ways - pin them on top of other windows, roll them up like blinds so that only the title bar is shown and make them semi-transparent. These new options are very good when you need to drag and drop data from one window to another, or need a quick peek at the window below the pinned one.



What's New in Version 4.0?

New options in Actual Window Manager 4.0 are aimed at making the use of Tablet PC even more effective and convenient for its owners. Now, the Rollup and Stay-on-Top controls are coupled together and applied to a window with a single tap. Rolled and pinned window doesn't get in the way, yet remains always at hand. Another good feature in version 4.0 is an ability to unroll a window automatically when it becomes active. This means you can start working with it immediately. A small screen size is not the only feature where Tablet PC fails to deliver. Compared to desktop computers, it has a low processing power. Therefore its owners will be pleased to be able to change the priority level for an application dynamically, giving more system resources and power to those applications which you are currently working with. Additionally, the engineers have optimized and increased the performance of Actual Window Manager itself.



Read more details about version 4.0 at http://www.ActualTools.com/windowmanager/

Read the article by Jeff Van West at http://www.ActualTools.com/reviews/detail.php?ID=934



Pricing and Availability

Actual Window Manager 4.0 runs under all Windows platforms and costs $39.95 (USD) for a single-user license. Discounts for volume buyers are available (please refer to http://www.ActualTools.com/windowmanager/order/). Registered customers are entitled to the unlimited functionality, free updates and lifetime technical support. Additional information on Actual Window Manager, a collection of tutorial articles and success stories, as well as a 60-day evaluation copy is available from http://www.ActualTools.com/.



About Actual Tools

Actual Tools is a technology company that specializes in desktop enhancement applications for the Windows OS family. The company was founded in 2001 by software engineer Michael Tretyakov. Providing innovative solutions and services, Actual Tools helps people, both home and corporate users, innovate and increase their computational efficiency. Actual Tools is the author of such top sellers as Actual Title Buttons, Actual Transparent Window, Actual Window Guard, Actual Window Menu, Actual Window Minimizer, and Actual Window Rollup. For more information about the company and its products visit http://www.ActualTools.com/.



