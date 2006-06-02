Dolcielo Supports Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation

Duluth, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2006 --Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Pete Sampras, Todd Zeile, and others received something elegant and luxurious in their VIP gift bags: Dolcielo Brownies for Adults. Dolcielo’s decadent gourmet brownies pair dark chocolate, dried fruit, nuts and liqueur. For the occasion, Amureo (apricot), Celesola (pineapple), and Donamato (plum) brownies were packaged in beautiful gold organza bags and presented along with a gift certificate for a half dozen brownies of any flavor.



The event, referred to as “A Love Story Gala,” was hosted by the Greater Los Angeles Chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) on Wednesday, May 24 and honored Garth Brooks and Anne and Steve Rader for their work on behalf of the charity.



Jewels and Pinstripes, one of the nation’s premier gift bag companies, created the gift bags and has raised over $150,000 for events that include The Carousel of Hope Ball, Andre Agassi's Grand Slam for Children Event, Muhammad Ali’s Celebrity Fight Night, EXTRA Awards Lounge, Race to Erase MS, and Chris Evert’s Pro-Celebrity Classic.



Dolcielo, which debuted in January 2006, stands for elegance and sophistication. Only the finest ingredients and premium liqueurs are used. There are five flavors, including Bellasanti (cherry) and Divina (original), plus the Dolcielo Collection which offers a get-acquainted sampling of each.



Dolcielo Brownies for Adults are available on the internet at www.dolcielo.com, or by calling 1-888-DOLCIELO.



