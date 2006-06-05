Auction it TODAY® Sells Over 100 Franchises Just One Year from Start Date

Brighton, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2006 --The highly successful online-auction franchise, Auction it TODAY, www.auctionittoday.com, announced today that it has sold over 100 stores since franchise sales began in May 2005. To date, Auction it TODAY has 106 stores in 12 states.



“Our franchises have expanded quickly and successfully because we carefully control our growth process,” states John Hoose, Auction it TODAY Founder and President. “As we constantly evolve, we regularly update our systems and technology. Plus, all of our franchise owners receive the personal attention, training, marketing materials, and flexibility they need to successfully run their own business.”



Auction it TODAY franchisers can:



- Tap into a global, sellers’ market which includes nearly 181 million registered users in over 150 countries



- Benefit from initial and monthly royalty fees lower than other major competitors



- Own a franchise without investing in inventory



- Get assistance with site selection, lease negotiations, store layout and design, training, auction software tailored to the Auction it TODAY business model, marketing, technical support, and much more!



"We see just as many repeat customers as new customers each week in just the short, six months that we've been open,” states Auction it TODAY of West Bloomfield Franchise Owner Adam C.D. Henderson. “It's good to see familiar faces who consistently come in happy and ready to use our services again."



For more information, please visit www.auctionittoday.com, or contact us at

810-225-0555 or franchise@auctionittoday.com.



About Auction it TODAY

Founded in 2004 in Brighton, Michigan, Auction it TODAY (www.auctionittoday.com) is a full-service, drop-off store that handles the entire, online-auction selling process. Auction it TODAY sells just about anything from small items, such as antiques and collectibles, to large items, such as airplanes and real estate. They also offer franchisees and small business owners the opportunity to run a global business on a local level with minimal overhead and maximum franchise-support and training. Auction it TODAY is the definitive originator of the kiosk concept with the first, stand-alone kiosk and the only online auction drop-off-store franchise currently using this kiosk service. With very low overhead and limited space, now small business owners can have an additional revenue stream, offer customers new, online-auction services and increase traffic flow in less than 30 days. For more information, visit www.auctionittoday.com.



