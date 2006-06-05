Western Graphics Wins 12 Awards in Competition

Saint Paul, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2006 --Western Graphics has won a total of 12 Awards in the recent Minnesota 2005 Star of Excellence Print Competition. One of the entries won the prestigious Best of Category which qualified for the Best of Show consideration. The Star of Excellence Awards is a statewide printing competition hosted by the Printing Industry of Minnesota (PIM), the state’s trade association for the graphic arts industries representing more than 42,000 employees and $6.1 billion in annual sales.



The Awards recognize those responsible for the creation and production of print communications in Minnesota. The competition promotes excellence in print communications and recognizes companies and individuals that produce the best in print media.



Surpassing the 2004 performance of 10 winning entries Western competed against entries from printing and graphics arts firms throughout the state, receiving one Best of Category, six Best of Class awards (Star of Excellence Awards) and five Certificate of Merit Awards.



“The Star of Excellence Print Competition provides a venue to highlight the quality, teamwork and pride that goes into our work each year,” said Tim Keran, President. “In addition, this recognition affirms our brand promise of being our clients’ preferred print partner.”



David Radziej, President of Printing Industry of Minnesota, says, “Printing Industry of Minnesota includes many of the finest printers in the state within its membership. The Star of Excellence Premier Print Awards competition is a means for PIM members to showcase their printing expertise and talents. Entries that meet the high standards of our industry are recognized at several levels. Those entries placing at the highest level are of a quality to compete successfully against the work of printers across the country.”



Western Graphics employs 75 people and is the leading digital printing company in the Twin Cities producing more than 5 million digital pages per month. The company also offers traditional prepress, offset printing, and bindery services. Value added service offerings include: online ordering, database management, variable data printing, fulfillment, warehousing and distribution services. Recent announcements include expanded mailing capabilities and programs for 1:1 marketing campaigns.



For more information about Western Graphics, contact Jon Leinen at 651-603-6457.