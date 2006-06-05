Swept Away TV Celebrates its 6th Birthday!

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2006 --When sisters Jaime and Amanda Rich started Swept Away TV, they never dreamed that 6 years later the show would air in 64 different cities in the United States and Canada. Along the way, the girls interviewed some amazing musical artists, such as rock band Maroon 5, Fall out Boy,Slipknot, and singer songwriter John Mayer. Their cast and fellow Swept Away crew members, have become friends that will last a lifetime.



A recent article in CREATE magazine explained how Jaime, now 25 and Amanda, now 22 passed the “reins” of the music show to their brother Zac,19 and sister Brittany, 15. Director Jeff Hendler, 21 is a junior at the University of Miami School of Communications majoring in film. The cast and crew, now located in 3 states, have more than 70 multi-cultural members, each bringing with them different ideas and experiences.



The not for profit show is funded by several small grants and donations and fundraising projects by the cast and crew. In return for donations to the program, the teens work on various promotions for artists they believe in. The show has also hosted a series of press conferences open to students in Florida. The press conferences gave student journalists a chance to meet and interview such artists as Sum 41, Thursday, Something Corporate, Hoobastank and Yellowcard.



“ I consider my experiences with Swept Away TV a big factor in my decision attend law school and become an entertainment attorney,” said Jaime Rich. “The show gave my real life experiences in decision making and legal issues that I would not have had otherwise.” she continued.



Likewise, her sister Amanda made her decision to major in Communications, when in high school she handled the job of production coordinator for Swept Away TV. “At first I wanted to do everything myself but later I learned to delegate the responsibilities to other cast members,” she explained. “It’s because it’s a learning process first and foremost, and you can’t learn if you don’t get a chance to try. “That’s what makes this such a great experience,” Amanda finished.



Both Amanda and Jaime Rich are May graduates of the University of Miami, Jaime with her JD degree from the School of Law and Amanda a BS Degree from the School of Communications at the University of Miami.



Coming up in 2006 is a book written from famous interviews done by the show. The book is called Rock Star Stories and it is currently with potential publishers in New York. The book details hilarious on and off stage activities of 15 artists interviewed by the show. Rock Star Stories also includes exclusive photos taken by the teen cast. Look for Rock Star Stories (www.therockstarstories.com) to be available in 2007.



Swept Away TV countes Season 6 as one of their best seasons ever. Some of their best interviews include the All American Rejects, Rhianna, Duncan Sheik, The Acceptance, The Fray and Teddy Geiger. The cast of Swept Away TV is currently interviewing for new cast and crew members age 16 and up. For more information about the show, check out their website at www.sweptawaytv.com or their my space page at myspace/sweptawaytelevision. The show can reached by email at sweptawaytv@bellsouth.net.

# # #

ROCK STAR STORIES:

The book Rock Star Stories is the unique collection of interviews from fifteen of rock’s most colorful personalities, interviewed from the unique perspective of a fan. The first book to tell the story by teenagers for an audience of their peers.

www.throckstarstories.com



SWEPT AWAY TELEVISION:

Swept Away TV is a television program written, edited, filmed and directed by college and high school students.The program airs in more than 64 markets. We are a non-profit 501c3 organization dedicated to providing media career training, mentoring and experiences for young people nationwide

Check us out on MY SPACE AT http://www.myspace.com/sweptawaytelevision or on our website at www.sweptawaytv.com.



High Resolution Photos available

