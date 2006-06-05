File2Pack SFX Release

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2006 --Mental9Production announces the release of File2Pack SFX, a new file packing tool with excellent compression ratio, high speed, and low overhead. File2Pack SFX is an easy-to-use file manager that can serve for the following purposes: compacting and archiving files; backing-up and restoring files; opening or creating F2P, Zip, Rar, Tar, Gzip, and Ace archives; compiling secure F2P Self Extractors executables for packed files distribution.



File2Pack SFX is a packed file manager capable of creating and extracting highly compressed packed files in F2P format. File2Pack SFX will pack and compress your selected files into a single package which can serve as a file archiver or for file backup and restore. Also, you can compile the F2P package into a distributable F2P Self Extractor which is an executable that unpacks your packed files into another computer.



The F2P Self Extractor is a light weight and extremely fast file unpacker, ideal for distribution on CD or over the internet. In addition, you can secure it with a password to restrict public access to your packed files. F2P Self Extractor can display for the user useful information about its embedded package. Such information includes the number of packed files, the disk space required for the extracted files, and any other information that was included on compilation by the creator such as title, subject, comments, or other.



File2Pack SFX is very useful file packing program and absolutely easy and fun to use. File2Pack SFX interface is simple and clean. When you create or open an F2P package, you can drag-and-drop files and/or folders directly into its window. Swiftly, they will get packed with strong compression as they are absorbed into the package. You can easily remove, replace, extract, or open files directly from the package with no need for pre-extraction. You can import files to the F2P package from different types of archives such as Zip, Rar, Tar, GZip, and Ace archives. Likewise, you can export the F2P package files into Zip, Tar, and GZip archives.



File2Pack SFX is well adapted for file backup and restore operation. Backup files in your system by adding them to the F2P package and keep your packed files synchronized with the original files by simple update. Just select the packed files you wish to update and with one press-of-a-button, they will get updated with any changes to the original files. Restore files to your system by selecting those files from the F2P package and pressing the restore button. That is it! It cannot get any easier to backup and restore files!



File2Pack SFX is available for download and purchase mainly from the publisher Mental9Production and from most download sites. The program can be used free for two weeks as a trial. The license costs $29.99 per system.