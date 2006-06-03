Beads & Baubles joins fight against Breast Cancer

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2006 --Breast cancer will affect 1 in 8 women during their life time. About 90% of the women who develop breast cancer have no family history of the disease. Breast cancer is currently the second leading cause of cancer death in women ages 20 to 59. More than 97% of women whose breast cancer is found early and treated with no spreading beyond the breast will survive. To help do their part to raise the awareness of breast cancer and help fight the disease Beads & Baubles has created a special line of jewelry called “Hope” and all the proceeds from the sales of this collection will be donated to cancer research.



The Hope Collection consists of necklaces, bracelets and anklets that are pink in color and feature message beads and beads with the Ribbon of Hope on them. Our goal is that women wearing this jewelry will help to raise the awareness about breast cancer and the fact that it is curable if detected and treated early. You can view our collection by click on this link. http://www.beadsandbaublesny.com/hope.htm



Beads & Baubles is an Art Jewelry Company owned and operated by Suzanne Metaxas, Christine Metaxas and Brandi Garfi. Beads & Baubles sell their jewelry both retail and wholesale. http://www.beadsandbaublesny.com or http://www.bbny.biz

