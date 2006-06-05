Tutoring Solutions, LLC

Local Business Woman utilizes Tucson Women’s Business Center to build business

Microbusiness Advancement Center, largely underwritten by The Small Business Administration, gives grant to local businesswoman

 

Tucson, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2006 --Inside Tucson Business Special Section reports that Deborah Rodriguez-Baggesen recognized a need in her community -students were having trouble grasping math concepts. She also saw an opportunity. There weren’t enough resources within the school system to help many students succeed.

Rodriguez-Baggesen’s entrepreneurial spirit led to the creation of a business that is now helping kids make the grade.Tutoring Solutions, LLC started in 2003 with one employee and revenues of $5,000. However, it really came together at the Tucson Women’s Business Center, known locally as the Microbusiness Advancement Center (MAC). Rodriguez-Baggesen enrolled in MAC’s business planning course, which is largely underwritten by the Small Business Administration (SBA). She now has 30 contract employees and revenues in 2005 reached $50,000.

At MAC she learned how to analyze her industry, identify her target market and how to promote her business. At the end of the 14-week course, Rodriguez-Baggesen had developed a business plan that was both the blueprint of her organization and a roadmap for the future. In addition, fellow classmates became friends and formed the foundation of a business network.

According to Rodriguez-Baggesen, “I was blessed by the opportunity to go through MAC’s training. MAC provided the support, encouragement, organization and structure I needed.”

In addition to offering training and technical assistance, much of which is available in Spanish, MAC offers small loans made available through the SBA’s Microloan Program. Rodriguez-Baggesen was the recipient of a $5,000 loan in 2004 that helped her accelerate the pace of her business. With it she was able to build a website, purchase business cards and create promotional materials.

The business planning course and microloan services are just two among many available to those seeking counsel at MAC. One-on-one counseling services, topical seminars and a mentor-protégé program are among others. The course also offers other benefits than simply education. It provides access to a network of graduates and other businesses in the community who support MAC’s mission. Heightened self-esteem and new economic power are other benefits.

New skills and added self-esteem sum up two key benefits that Rodriguez-Baggesen’s students gain as a result of their exposure to Tutoring Solutions, and both are fundamental to a student’s success going forward.

Rodrigez-Baggesen’s advice: “Building a business is not a one person show. Realize you can’t do it on your own and get the support you need from others. Build a team.”

Her secret of success: “Have passion in what you’re doing and enjoy it. It’s easy to get stalled and just give up. Be patient and persistent. You’ll need drive and ambition to succeed.”

Source: Tutoring Solutions, LLC
Posted Monday, June 05, 2006

 