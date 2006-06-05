Mortgage Broker Membership Site, One of First Affliates of Trump University

Murfreesboro, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2006 -EZdesk, Inc. offering mortgage broker tools and education products through their sites http://EZdesk.com and http://MortgageEducationMadeSimple.com are proud to announce their approval as a marketing affiliate for Trump University.



According to Affilate Department of Trump University, EZdesk, Inc. was one of the first approved.



Paul Christison, President of EZdesk, Inc. was quoted saying, "Donald Trump is one of the world’s most famous businessmen, and the name Trump is synonymous with success. When it comes to ENTREPRENEURSHIP and REAL ESTATE, there is no stronger brand."



He continued, "Making Trump University and its professional training products available, next to our existing professional development manuals is a great opportunity for our clients."



EZdesk, Inc produces tools and educational products for mortgage brokers nationwide.



Trump University produces world class real estat and entrepreneurship professional training and instruction.