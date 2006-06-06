e-Zest Solutions reports healthcare vertical revenue growth by 500%

Pune, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2006 --e-Zest Solutions Pvt. Ltd., an offshore software development outsourcing company based in Pune India, has announced a booming 500 % increase during financial year 2006-2007 over previous FY in the revenue specifically from the healthcare vertical since setting up a dedicated set up Healthcare Practice in 2005 to provide expert software Solutions for Healthcare industry and Healthcare Software vendors.



“Ongoing cost pressures, increasing consumerism, frequently changing regulations, mandated new and complex technologies in the Healthcare industry always need an IT partner with high quality, domain focused with deep consulting, technology and outsourcing capabilities. e-Zest is one of the few Indian software companies to have successfully executed healthcare projects and product development ranging from Hospital information systems (HIS), Practice management systems, Patient Information Management and HIPAA implementation services for providers, claims adjudication and member enrollment applications for payers, process automation and various regulations compliant solutions." Said CEO Devendra Deshmukh.



Amol Pande COO stated:" e-Zest team understanding for the domain essentials, the in-depth study and knowledge of healthcare industry are the major strengths for Healthcare Practices at e-Zest. Moreover its linkage to the key technology platforms, project management excellence is what assists the e-Zest's team to develop software specifically for healthcare industry needs. Our robust Knowledge Acquisition frameworks are built using our deep domain and IT expertise in healthcare enabling accelerated ROI and application maintenance schedule so our customers get immediate and long term cost benefits. "



According to Ashish Gupta CTO "e-Zest has come up with new and innovative solutions to the market which helps to automate the business processes of healthcare stakeholders. We developed applications working as per the H7 and HIPPA compliances maintaining the functional aspects; moreover technically challenging applications which manage information pertaining to the patients associated to different divisions of home health agencies.”



e-Zest has leveraged its experience of working with leading Healthcare firms to identify common industry pain areas and built solution accelerators, which provide a proven, state-of-the-art framework for accelerated solution delivery. This experience, combined with e-Zest capability to provide end-to-end solutions, ensures that e-Zest Healthcare clients start with an advantage.



About e-Zest (http://www.e-zest.net): e-Zest Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is an ISO 9001:2000 IT services Company based in Pune, India also has offices in USA, UK and India. Specialized in Outsourced Product Development and Turnkey Software Project Development, e-Zest offers its services to Healthcare, Finance, Manufacturing, HR & Travel business verticals. Over last 7 years, e-Zest has consistently delivered quality software products and solutions to more than 50 global corporations. With focus on quality and continual process improvement, e-Zest continues to grow by more than a 100% each year. e-Zest is member of the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), the apex industry association, MCCIA, Indo-German Chamber of Commerce and also registered with STPI as 100% EOU. e-Zest partners with Microsoft, Sun, IBM and Palm to provide latest technology solutions to its customers.

