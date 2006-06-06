Play Download and Manage Flash Movies with Flash Player Pro

Shanghai, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2006 --FlashPlayerPro.com announces the release of Flash Player Pro 3.1, a handy utility for the Windows operating system that plays, downloads and manages flash movies with ease.



Nowadays, flash movies are used everywhere in the Internet. Flash player provided by Macromedia only has simple functions, it can only play flash movies. It can't download flash movies, make flash screensaver and convert flash movies between swf type and executable type.



Flash Player Pro is a handy flash tool kit designed as Macromedia flash player and manager . It has several powerful flash tools: download flash movies from the Internet, preview and browse flash movie, capture flash image and set it as wallpaper, create flash screensaver with ease, make conversion between SWF and EXE flash movies etc. All of these features will help you enhance and extend the using possibility of existing flash files. And with friendly user interface, Flash Player Pro offers you a fantastic animated flash world!



Flash Player Pro is the right choice for flash player and manager. It is both affordable to every computer user and a real value.



System Requirements

Flash Player Pro will run under Windows 98, Me, NT, 2000, XP and 2003 on an Intel-based 586 PC or greater. The program requires 32 MB of RAM and 2 MB disk space to install.



Price and Availability

Flash Player Pro is available now. The price for single user license is $29.95 USD. A trial version is available from the flashplayerpro.com web site at:

http://www.flashplayerpro.com



EVALUATION COPIES ARE AVAILABLE ON REQUEST

