World TV Announces Magicweb Distributorship;

Montreal, Quebec, Canada-- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2006 --World TV Organization (www.worldtvlive.com ) is pleased to be a part of the Magicweb, Inc. (Other OTC:MGWB.PK - News) family.



World TV was established to distribute the Magicweb solutions to both established and newly formed media broadcasters.



"We are very excited about being part of the Magicweb team," says Michael McClure, president of World TV. "We have received great support from the Magicweb team and look forward to working with them on this historic Internet advancement."



"We are very fond of the World TV team and look forward to their success as they sell and license the Magicweb technologies and solutions," said Magicweb CEO Herbert Becker.



More about Magicweb, Inc. and World TV:



Magicweb, Inc. is the developer of the "EnterVision™" Broadcasting System, a proprietary, real-time broadcasting system for television transmission delivery via IPTV (Internet protocol television transmission). World TV is licensed to sell, distribute and service the Magicweb technologies and solutions. The technology is similar to VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol), which provides the ability to make telephone calls over the Internet using conventional telephones. Unlike VoIP, however, there are no FCC regulations for the transmission of television or radio signals utilizing the IPTV format. Additional information on the company can be found at www.magicweb.com.

