InterAKT announces MX CSS Menus 2!

Bucharest, Romania -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2006 --InterAKT Online announced today the release of MX CSS Menus 2, a Dreamweaver extension that helps you insert CSS menus into your websites. Complete with a CSS skin editor to help you enhance the 23 skins provided by default, the extension allows you to create the perfect navigation menu for your website.



"This is a great product! The Live Preview is working nicely and is wonderful. I like it a lot as it truly is a big timesaver. Many thanks for this great feature! And another thank you for including the PNG version of the PSD files to help us edit the skins. I love it!” Brad Lawryk – MX CSS Menus customer



The functionalities you can find in this new product include:



• Visual CSS skin editor with live preview

• Compatibility with HTML sites and Dreamweaver templates (DWT) as well as PHP, ColdFusion and ASP sites

• 4 menu layouts: vertical, horizontal, tabbed and expandable

• 23 CSS skins for each menu layout

• Fast loading in the browser

• Animation for sub-level menus

• PSD and PNG files available for skin editing in Photoshop and Fireworks.

• Retrieve menu from the database or insert the elements by hand

• … and more



Buy now MX CSS Menus for only $99! http://www.interaktonline.com/buy/MXCSSMenus/



MX CSS Menus customers benefit from the professional support trough product forums, solid documentation and tutorials. You can find more information about MX CSS Menus here: http://www.interaktonline.com/go/MXCSSMenus/



On the MX CSS Menus website you can find a 30 days free trial with all features included. Contact InterAKT Online for volume and educational discounts.



ABOUT INTERAKT

InterAKT (http://www.interaktonline.com/ ) aims to simplify web development. The company is one of the leaders in the Dreamweaver extensions market – with a large client base of almost 10.000 commercial clients. Our line of products has gradually expanded to include software tools that simplify web development on platforms such as Eclipse and .NET, offering developers productivity tools for their day to day work.



Visit http://www.interaktonline.com/ for more information on InterAKT and our products!



Contact Information

Mihaela BARBU

Product Manager

mbarbu@interaktonline.com

