Winter Park Music Festivals to Sound Off July 1 in Colorado

Winter Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2006 --The annual Winter Park Music Festivals kick off July 1st with a month long series of outdoor sonorous sessions from jazz to rock, blues, folk and the headliners: Wide Spread Panic and Shawn Colvin.



The town of Winter Park provides authentic Colorado Rocky Mountain getaways for visitors worldwide. The breathtaking panoramic mountain views, easy access to the Colorado River, and endless surplus of activities and attractions make it a popular vacation destination year round.



Lodging is available for the duration of the concert series at Vacations Inc. This premier Winter Park lodging company offers exquisite condos, private and town homes for any size group. A leader in the industry, Vacations Inc. has been providing Rocky Mountain vacations for over 35 years and is proud to offer its finest accommodations to the public for the Winter Park Music Festivals.



The concert series embarks with the 4th Annual Grand County Blues Festival on July 1 and continues with weekly shows: 3rd Annual Winter Park Folk Festival July 9-10 including Shawn Colvin, Widespread Panic Concert at Winter Park Resort July 22-23, and The Winter Park Jazz Festival July 29-39.



To learn more about Vacations Inc. and the Winter Park Music Festivals please visit the website at www.vacationsinc.com or to book accommodation, please call toll free 800-215-6535.







