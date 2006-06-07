Img9 and MyMillionDollarCity Host Images and Documents for Free

Douglas, Isle of Man -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2006 --Img9 is a free service that allows users to host images and documents online. The procedure is fast and convenient. Go to Img9.com, browse for the picture or document on your hard drive, and upload. You are automatically given a URL that you can email or post on forums.



The service helps website owners or individuals who would rather not use their own website to store their images. “The Internet has dramatically changed the way people share information,” says Simon Dumville of Img9. “By providing this service, we have made this information exchange even more convenient and accessible. You no longer have to worry about bandwidth or other technical issues: you simply send a link.”



For MyMillionDollarCity, the service underlines their goal of creating a truly global Internet community. “Our business lies in empowering individuals through information,” says Dumville whose website gathers both business and personal websites from all around the world. “And this includes services like Img9 that makes delivering information almost effortless.”



Img9.com’s hosting service supports almost all file formats: gif, jpg, png, jpeg ,doc, txt, php, csv, html, xls, tiff, fla, fh8, eps, ai and ppt. Users are allowed up to 1000 KB per file. Img9 stores the files for up to 6 months, but users can extend this simply by uploading it once the period has lapsed.



It is not, however, meant to use entire websites; those who abuse the privilege by placing all the images and documents of an active site will have their files deleted.



For more information, go to www.img9.com, or www.mymilliondollarcity.com



