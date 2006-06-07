The Real Estate License Professor to market 360 Training's courses

Bedford, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2006 --The Real Estate License Professor and 360 Training are pleased to announce that they have signed an agreement allowing 360 Training to offer their online professional courses via the Real Estate License Professor's web portal. The courses will cover many disciplines (Real Estate, Mortgage, Title Insurance and Escrow, and Appraisal) for various states. This agreement will greatly expand the reach of both companies and help thousands of potential licensees obtain licensure.



360 Training is a leading provider of outsourced e-Learning technology solutions, providing turn-key virtual university and learning management systems, online content libraries, custom development, strategic consulting and full administration support. Their products and services help organizations successfully manage all aspects of their internal or external e-Learning programs and streamline career education, certification and compliance requirements for the real estate, insurance, financial services, hospitality and safety industries.



With over 400 clients, 250,000 satisfied learners, 100 employees and growing, 360 Training’s solutions are widely accepted by today's leading colleges, corporations, associations and training institutions.



The Real Estate License Professor is the original online study guide that will help you prepare for your real estate license exam. Over the past 4 years, the Real Estate License Professor has helped over 10,000 potential realtors reach their career goal. During this time we have been constantly updating and improving our content and study guide format.



The Real Estate License Professor is the number one provider of high quality real estate knowledge designed to help YOU pass your real estate exam the first time. PASS OR DON"T PAY, 100% Guarantee. All of the Real Estate License Exam Professor's study guide material is derived from actual state real estate exams. Explanations and feedback given by the Real Estate License Professor is provided by experienced real estate license instructors and professional realtors. Thousands of students have already aced their state real estate exam by preparing with the Real Estate License Exam Professor.



The Real Estate License Exam Professor Features:



* 3 interactive study methods (Learning, Exam, and Flash Card)

* 14 practice real estate license exams containing over 2100 questions

* Both state and national real estate exam questions

* Specific math and definition exams

* Real estate specific online dictionary with hundreds of terms and phrases



Remember practice doesn't make perfect... Perfect practice makes perfect!!!



Studying with the Real Estate License Professor will:



* Increase your understanding of Real Estate Course material

* Improve your exam comfort, familiarity, and completion speed

* Start preparing immediately as there is no software to be delivered

* Work from home comfortably (slippers allowed): Study wherever and whenever you desire

* Have no need to attend expensive Real Estate School exam prep classes



