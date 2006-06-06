American Fire Protection Group Selects RAM Technologies

Fort Washington, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2006 --RAM Technologies, Inc., a software solutions provider dedicated to the healthcare industry, has announced that American Fire Protection Group has selected its HEALTHsuite® enterprise administrative software solution to meet the complex needs of its self-insured business.



HEALTHsuite® provides a complete software solution for health plans, third party administrators and self-insured organizations. Rich in features and functions to support multiple product lines, HEALTHsuite® provides full automation and compliance for key areas such as enrollment / disenrollment, reconciliation, billing, repricing, correspondence, utilization management, and claim reporting.



“We welcome American Fire Protection Group into our growing family of healthcare clients” states Rob Tulio of RAM Technologies. “AFPG’s selection of HEALTHsuite illustrates the versatility of our claims management solution and emphasizes the enhanced value relative to total cost of ownership.”



About American Fire Protection Group

American Fire Protection Group designs, fabricates, installs and services fire protection sprinkler systems across 24 southern states. Their self-funded health plan provides health benefits to their employees and family members. For more information on American Fire Protection Group contact (318) 388-5511.



About RAM Technologies:

RAM Technologies is a leading provider of administrative software solutions for health plans and other health care organizations. For 25 years RAM Technologies has established a solid record of supplying superior system solutions to a wide range of health plans serving the Medicare, Medicaid, HMO, Commercial and Federal Health Programs. With the implementation of advanced technologies, RAM has helped clients streamline business processes, improve customer service and increase return on investment. Based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania you can contact RAM Technologies at (877) 654-8810 or on the web at www.ramtechnologiesinc.com



Media Relations:

Mark A. Wullert

(215) 654-8810 x 255

mwullert@ramtechinc.com

