Mondial Translations & Interpreting Partners with JCICS

Alexandria, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2006 --Mondial Translations is providing adoption-related translations to the JCICS membership. The JCICS is a non-profit association which advocates on behalf of children in need of permanent families and promotes ethical practices in intercountry adoption. Today the JCICS represents over 200 organizations who work in fifty-one countries around the globe and support over 75% of all children adopted internationally by U.S. citizens.



Many adoption agencies complain about the fact that they have to wait weeks, even months, for their language translations to be completed. Many agencies struggle with the job of finding and retaining reliable language translators for their adoption paperwork. In some cases, the translators have completely abandoned the assignment, leaving agency representatives in a bind and forcing them to begin the process all over again.



According to Ken Zwerdling, CEO of Mondial, “Since the announcement of our partnership went to JCICS members, we have received dozens of calls from interested adoption agencies. These organizations now have an accurate, on time and reliable resource for all their language translation needs. We can assist with all aspects of the process, including translating legal, medical and personal documents.”



The increase in the number of international adoptions creates a huge demand for quality translation services with quick turnaround times.



“For the adoptive parent or parents, finding a translation services company that can promptly assist with the paperwork is paramount, “ says Zwerdling. “Ideally, having that portion of the process complete, gets them that much closer to bringing their child home and becoming a family”.



