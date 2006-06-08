Learn How to Test-Drive Your Dream Job and Start a Small Business on StartupNation Radio June 17, 2006

Birmingham, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2006 --Brian Kurth, creator of Vocation Vacations®, will reveal the secrets of creating a unique and successful startup on StartupNation Radio, www.startupnation.com



What:

Brian Kurth, creator of the successful, job-test-drive business, Vocation Vacations, www.vocationvacations.com, will discuss how to take a unique idea and turn it into a startup success.



Why:

Ask questions and learn how to start and grow a small business now!



Who:

Brian Kurth launched Vocation Vacations in 2004, and to date, the company offers the chance to test-drive over 75 unique careers through almost 200 expert mentors. It is the only company of its kind dedicated to enriching people’s lives by allowing them to try the job of their dreams – completely risk-free.



When:

Saturday, June 17, 2006



Listen live (radio or online) or call-in 866-557-8278 (7pm-8pm EST/4pm-5pm PST)

If you are unable to listen live, access a download or podcast of the show at www.startupnation.com/pages/radio starting Monday, June 19, 2006.



Info.:

www.startupnation.com, (866) 55-START

For station listing and online streaming details visit StartupNation Radio www.startupnation.com/pages/radio



Questions or Comments: info@startupnation.com



About StartupNation® and the Sloan Brothers

Founded by Jeff and Rich Sloan, StartupNation (www.startupnation.com) is a vibrant community which provides free advice and resources for entrepreneurs who want to start a business. Through www.startupnation.com, entrepreneurs access articles, podcasts and seminars as well as connect with mentors and peers through StartupNation's online network. Hosts of StartupNation Radio, the Sloan brothers are successful inventors, experienced entrepreneurs and authors of “StartupNation: Open for Business” (Doubleday). They've been featured in numerous, international publications and frequently appear on national television.



Media Contact:

Melanie Rembrandt

melanie@startupnation.com

248.540.9660 ext. 333

