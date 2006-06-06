IndustrialLeaders.com Launches Its New Textile Directory For Industrial Buyers' Worldwide

Westboro, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2006 --IndustrialLeaders.com, an multi-national buying guide and B2B portal for industrial and technical buyers, today announced its latest directory for companies involved in the textile industry seeking to improve or expand its supply chain.



The directory offers a wide range of textiles and fabrics, including canvas, felt, silk, leather, raw cotton, fibers, furniture fabric, foundry drapes, linen, carpet twine, sewing thread, safety blankets, fireproof canvas tents, wool, industrial textiles and fabrics, cheesecloth, dyes and various cloth.



New offerings recently added to the directory include, nonwovens, Chinese textiles, designing services, screen printing equipment, new and used textile machinery, textile printing specialists, textile wholesalers and apparel, machine parts, Indian textiles, linen quilts, textile printers, chemicals, recycling companies, textile software, agents, consultants and dealers, Japanese textiles, luna and blank textiles.



All textile products on IndustrialLeaders.com can be found directly by keyword or by browsing at, Canvas, Fabrics & Textiles Buying Guide.



The new offerings are expected to be of interest to, among others, manufacturers of clothing, shoes, linen, carpets, upholstery, filters, tents, safety apparel and other companies that buy, sell, produce, recycle, export, import and trade textile goods.



"We own and manage a number of industrial buying guides and directories, and each one serves its purpose of providing up to date and accurate information on industrial suppliers and manufacturers around the globe," says Conrad Bailey, business directory of IndustrialLeaders.com. "Our textile directory is no different as it has more hand picked offerings and bargains than any other web site we know of."



According to Bailey, IndustrialLeaders.com is the only directory of industrial suppliers in the world that has the capability to search multiple buying guides at once, and the only industrial supply directory that hand selects suppliers for its database. Products include a wide range of industrial supplies, machinery, equipment and related services.



About IndustrialLeaders.com



IndustrialLeaders.com is a Web based industrial buying guide and directory, and a division of 'Worldwide Industrial Marketplace,' an international network of industrial portals reaching thousands of engineers, importers and technical buyers monthly, primarily in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, China, India and European Union countries.



Qualified manufacturers and suppliers of industrial products are invited to list their company free of charge at, www.IndustrialLeaders.com