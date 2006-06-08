New Audio Brochure Evaluates Voice Changing Software

Middleton, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2006 --Screaming Bee LLC announces the release of a new audio demonstration of MorphVOX, voice-changing software. As part of the commitment to improve multimedia resources available to current and potential users of MorphVOX, Screaming Bee has provided an audio brochure of the product. This is a small part of the company’s CRM (customer relationship management) initiative designed to improve quality of service to customers.



“Far too often, online customers fall through the cracks because of poor communication, lack of follow-up and shoddy documentation,” explains Mark Ramirez, CEO for Screaming Bee. “We really wanted to be proactive and provide our customers with the absolutely best support possible.”



Starting in January of this year, Screaming Bee revamped the customer service strategies, focusing on better communication and online documentation. This includes personal follow-ups with all customers, 24/7 technical support and thorough product and FAQ (frequently asked questions) documentation available online.



In April, Screaming Bee opened the first voice-changing clinic that provides customers with real-time technical support and product education from a technician over a live audio channel. The new multimedia resource area is another place customers can now turn to for more information and help. The new audio demonstration can be found here: http://www.screamingbee.com/SoundClips/MorphVOXIntro.mp3.



As a result of the CRM initiative, Screaming Bee customers are now able to resolve technical issues often within one hour of requesting assistance. Customers also have reported improved satisfaction with the products on a number of surveys. The better communication has resulted in improvement of the product, MorphVOX, because customer feedback can be processed in an efficient manner and more easily relayed to the development staff.



“What we’re doing today is just a start; things don’t stop here. As the business continues to grow, we’ll be put under a greater challenge to provide the quality of service that we provide today,” says Ramirez.



About Screaming Bee LLC – Provider of voice software and solutions for online games and messenger-related applications. For more information regarding our products and services, please visit our site at http://www.screamingbee.com.

