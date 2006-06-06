US Manufacturer Provides an Affordable Alternative for Churches and Assemblies to Use Inflatable Games

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2006 --Los Angeles, CA - Inflatable games, such as bouncers, slides and obstacle courses have been very popular amongst children and teens nationwide, providing many activities. For many years, churches and assemblies have been renting them from party rental companies, until recently, that some of them started to purchase and have their own to be used anytime.



These products are a great addition to any party, birthday or gathering, offering many activities. such as jumping, climbing, sliding, basketball, football, obstacle courses, and many more.



“We have several assemblies that are our customers and they are very satisfied with a decision to purchase,” states Vaughn Martin of Jumpions, Inc. US Manufacturer of inflatable products. “Owning the inflatable unit gives an organization a chance to use the product anytime without paying per use. It can provide a great activity for almost every Sunday afternoon to members and guests.”



Jumpions is best known for its manufacturing and client customization program. Each customer has a freedom to modify any of the products, within American Society for Testing and Materials standards, to meet their individual needs.



The company’s new 2006 catalog includes 3-in-1, 4-in-1 and 5-in-1 combos, bounces houses of many styles and themes, dry and wet slides, obstacle courses, water, sports and interactive games. Jumpions differs from its competition by quality, design and customer support. Due to new trends in the industry and public demands, the company is always working on new product designs and improving its existing product line.



For more information, visit http://www.jumpions.com or call 323-832-9848.



About Jumpions, Inc.

Jumpions, Inc. specializes in backyard inflatable products for parties. Its philosophy is to provide a great product at a reasonable price. The company’s catalog includes bouncers, slides, inflatable games, water games, obstacle courses and sports. What makes Jumpions different is its unique way of operating and relationships with its clients. The company not only makes inflatable products for its clients but also helps them to market and promote their business. Jumpions catalog is available at http://www.jumpions.com or can be obtained by calling 888-953-1333 or 323-832-9848.



