Enterprise 21 Provides Better Profits Through Superior Manufacturing and Distribution Functionality for Chemical Products

Toledo, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2006 --Canberra Corporation manufacturers and distributes a complete line of highly progressive commercial, industrial, and retail cleaning and personal care products. Since its inception, Canberra has grown rapidly and has continued to introduce highly innovative products to the marketplace. Canberra has focused on providing products, with high quality appearance and performance, to its regional based private label customers.



After implementing Enterprise 21, Canberra experienced significant benefits which included:



♦ Paperwork reductions and improved information access for management

♦ Improved product formulation control

♦ Streamlined manufacturing process execution

♦ Decreased production lead times

♦ Vendor performance monitoring

♦ Significant improvement in customer relationship management and overall satisfaction

♦ Increased user satisfaction via reductions in turnaround times for system requests



In addition to its advanced product line, Canberra prides itself on offering highly

innovative marketing tools, exciting educational programs, professional demonstration cases, informative videos, and upscale private branded literature to assist their customers in growing their private label chemical programs.



Enterprise 21 supplies the foundation of this excellence in manufacturing, distribution, and extended customer support.



Canberra Corporation, a manufacturer of highly progressive commercial, institutional, and industrial cleaning and personal care products was incorporated

in 1965. Canberra presently occupies over 240,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing and

office space, with warehousing operations in Jacksonville, FL and Los Angeles, CA.

About Technology Group International, Ltd.



Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Technology Group International is a proven technology leader delivering Tier 1 application software functionality at a price performance level that can be readily accepted by organizations of all sizes. Specializing in software solutions for small and mid-market manufacturing and distribution companies, TGI’s integrated Enterprise Series software suite is a complete business process management solution. The product offering includes Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP), Manufacturing Resource Planning (MRP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Warehouse Management System (WMS), Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS), Decision Support System (DSS), Business Intelligence (BI), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), and eCommerce. TGI implements, maintains, enhances, and supports its packaged distribution and manufacturing software solutions directly and via its channel partners.



