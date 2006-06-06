COGS Reduction by aPriori to be featured at PTC/USER World Event

Concord, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2006 --PTC/USER, Inc. World Event Americas 2006 will be held at the Gaylord Texas Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas on June 4-7, 2006. A perennial favorite of World Event attendees, the PTC/USER Exhibit Hall features aisle upon aisle of innovative solutions from leading technology companies in the Pro/ENGINEER, Windchill and Arbortext marketplaces. This year's conference features nearly 58,000 square feet of ballroom space dedicated to the exhibition, including the PTC Pavilion and a special section exclusively for Arbortext partners. In the PTC Pavilion, attendees will be able to talk directly with PTC staff to get answers to your questions and see software demonstrations. The Exhibit Hall will be open during selected hours on Sunday through Tuesday of the World Event.



aPriori is the technology leader providing innovative cost management solutions to the discrete manufacturing industry. This cost information leverages existing information and data systems in a single cost platform, captures company specific costing practices, and makes this information available across the enterprise and accessible by any user in the organization. Located at booth 221 for the PTC/USER World Event, aPriori’s (www.apriori.com) Cost Management Software Platform will be demonstrated. Manufacturers are better able to understand product cost decisions early and throughout the product lifecycle. aPriori’s Cost Management Platform empowers manufacturers to lower cost-of-goods sold (COGS), provides real-time visibility to “cost-critical” decision information, and builds critical cost knowledge to go on the business “offensive.” aPriori’s patent-protected cost management platform allows companies to assess, control, and reduce cost of goods sold by whole percentages. The aPriori Platform truly enables “Cost Knowledge Before it Matters.”



