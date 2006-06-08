“Speak with Confidence”: Public Speaking Skills Tour Comes to the South East

Seaford, East Sussex, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2006 --Meg Heyworth’s successful tour of public speaking is bringing a special message to participants of her seminars. “Speak with Confidence” – www.speak-with-confidence.co.uk - is a brand name committed to educating in the art of public speaking.



“We can all remember a time when we heard a great speaker” Meg begins. “Someone who made the hairs stand up on the back of your neck, filling you with a mixture admiration and awe. It might have been a friend talking at an event, a business colleague at a company gathering or a trainer who inspired you with their passion and enthusiasm. These are all ordinary people doing something extraordinary – speaking with confidence. This is what we aim to convey in our teaching whether it be through 1-1 sessions to individuals, workshops to businesses or seminars to the public.”



“I believe that the growth of e-mail has led to a sharp decline in our personal communication skills – especially our personal speaking ones,” Meg explains. “I am now seeing more people who have hidden behind their computer terminals. The thought of speaking to a group of people makes them nervous and anxious. But with focussed help, practical tips and gentle encouragement we can tap into the lion within!” Her clients agree, “[Meg’s courses are] very informative and are conducted in a relaxed and friendly environment. I would recommend this to anyone who is nervous about having to stand up and speak in public” says Jenny Holly of Your Health Plus.



“Speak with Confidence,” continues the education through Toastmaster Clubs where public speaking is a celebrated art. “The Toastmasters Clubs are the next positive step for those starting out in public speaking” Meg continues. “With mentoring and practice, this art form can really become a performing pleasure. Minor adjustments and constructive feedback can move you quickly onto the next level. Meg is on a one-woman campaign to enable people to speak-with-confidence and to this end she is launching another Speakers club in Worthing. We are always looking for members of the clubs as Meg has plans for the future for members of these clubs, including full enrolment of the worldwide network of Toastmasters International, but to do so at least 20 members are required. The aim of the groups is to support, encourage and help each other to become more confident and accomplished public speakers. But there’s more to it than that! Everyone is guaranteed some fun and the chance to make new friends along the way”.



The Southern Region Seminar schedule is as follows:

Worthing – The Burlington Hotel, Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3QL



Monday 12th June

09:30- 4:30pm

Step 1 to 5 The Fear Factor to Speaking with Authority

7pm – 9pm

Launch of the Worthing Toastmaster Club



Monday 19th June

9.30 - 4.30

Step 6 to 10 Memorable delivery to the “wow” factor

6:30-8:30pm

Social Networking for Business Purposes



Monday 10th July

9.30 to 4.30

Step 1 to 5 The Fear Factor to Speaking with Authority

7pm-9pm

2nd Toastmaster Club Meeting



Friday 17th July

10am-5pm

Step 6 to 10 Memorable delivery to the “wow” factor

6:30pm-8:30pm

Social Networking for Business Purposes



Chichester- The Forum House Business Centre, Stirling Road, Chichester, PO19 7DN



Thursday 6th July

10am-5pm

Step 1 to 5 The Fear Factor to Speaking with Authority



Eastbourne – The Pier Hotel, 4 Grand Parade, Eastbourne, BN21 3EH



Friday 30th June

10am-5pm

Step 1 to 5 The Fear Factor to Speaking with Authority

6:30pm - 8:30pm

Social Networking for Business Purposes



Friday 21st July

10am-5pm

Step 1 to 5 The Fear Factor to Speaking with Authority

6:30pm - 8:30pm

Social Networking for Business Purposes



Monday 24th July

10am-5pm

Step 6 to 10 Memorable delivery to the “wow” factor

6:30pm - 8:30pm

Social Networking for Business Purposes

