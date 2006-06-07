Tampa Realtor with a Bold, Fresh Online Strategy

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2006 --Business is business and no less so in the ultra-competitive industry of real estate sales. REALTOR, Barbara Jordan with Coldwell Banker in Tampa, Florida, has been a successful real estate agent for 23 years. This is a business woman making broad strokes in her local market.



Today’s real estate professional is scrambling for a foothold in online marketing. In some respects the search engine marketing industry is over-saturated. Pay Per Click, the likes of Google AdWords or Yahoo!’s Overture, have become nearly overdone and many internet watch groups suggest there are many more online users who refuse to click on paid ad impressions, favoring instead the “natural” results.



In answer to such relevant research, Barb Jordan is now taking her website to what she believes will be a smarter marketing level. Over the next few weeks, visitors to her site, www.BarbJordan.com, will notice big changes. With the addition of a new layout and nearly a dozen travel-guide style articles on Tampa Bay area communities, she is intentionally soft-marketing to online real estate shoppers who are trolling for deeper resources of relevant and literate information on niche markets. Now they don’t have to dig as deep.



Individuals unfamiliar with the Tampa Bay Area will surely benefit from specific neighborhood details, price ranges on homes; trends in the local building market; the sights, sounds and sensory details of specific neighborhoods; local schools, climate and the like; even increasingly popular 1031 Exchanges, attractive to real estate investors.



Many realtors rely heavily on an inventory of MLS listings to do much of their work and still others link to sources outside their website for scanty market information. However, the risk is that once homebuyers navigate away from a site they may not return. A solution for Ms. Jordan is offering a one-stop-shop real estate guide for all Tampa Bay area real estate. Search her MLS listings and read engaging articles on specific communities in her market. She buys and sells property from downtown urban dwellings to waterfront properties, trendy master planned communities; luxury custom-built homes to those that are comfortably affordable, yet feature-rich.



Barbara Jordan has been working in the real estate industry for 23 years. She is a residential real estate and relocation specialist. She is a member of the National Association of Realtors, and serves as Director for the Florida Association and the Greater Tampa Association. She holds the prestigious Certified Residential Specialist distinction and her success with Coldwell Banker is proven in her inclusion in the Coldwell Banker Chairman’s Club. Ms. Jordan is listed in the Who’s Who in Florida Real Estate.

