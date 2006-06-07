uCertify Upgrades Practice Test for CompTIA Network+ Exam N10-003

Union City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2006 --uCertify, a premier organization involved in research, development and training for IT certifications, has released the upgraded PrepKit for CompTIA’s Network+ exam N10-003. The upgraded PrepKit now includes more questions, study notes, articles and How Tos… to help students prepare efficiently for the certification exam.



The CompTIA Network+ exam N10-003 is the only exam that is required for Network+ certification. Although this exam requires no prerequisite, as it is the entry level for those IT professionals who have nine months of experience in network support or administration. Still, CompTIA recommends that a candidate possess A+ certification. An aspirant has to answer 85 identification and situational multiple-choice questions. The passing score is 554 on a scale of 900 marks.



“We at uCertify get the services of certified IT professionals and experienced authors who are a part of our research and training programs. These professionals prepare authentic and well worked-out study material on various certification exams. The upgraded PrepKit for N10-003 is in the same line. This PrepKit will enable the candidates not only to pass the exam but also to face the challenges of the real world situations.” Said Mark Smith, Director Product Management, uCertify.



This upgraded PrepKit has now more than 400 Questions and 135 Study Notes. The questions are so modeled that they not only cover all the exam objectives, but are also in symmetry with the industry standards. Each question is followed by well-explained notes, analyzing correct as well as incorrect options. This helps candidates understand the basics of media and network topologies, protocols, services, network implementation, support and trouble shooting, etc. In this way, the PrepKit provides thoroughly revised study material that has incorporated the latest objectives of the exam, and gives due importance to each and every topic.



The PrepKit provides Diagnostic and Adaptive testing with options for taking the test in Test or Learn mode. It also offers a detailed analytical report, after each test, to enable the candidate to measure his state of preparedness, so that he can concentrate on those areas that are seemingly difficult or those that he is weak in. The technical articles, How tos..., Pop quiz questions, Tips and Tricks help the candidates acquire thorough knowledge, learn practical skills, get familiar with definitions and abbreviations, and overcome the pressure of the actual exam. An evaluation version of this PrepKit is available at this link: http://www.ucertify.com/exams/CompTIA/N10-003.html



uCertify products come with an unconditional pass guarantee. The company assures that if a candidate does not qualify the exam in a single attempt, he will be refunded the amount spent on a uCertify product.



About uCertify

Established in 1996, uCertify is a leading provider of exam preparation solutions for certification exams of Microsoft, CIW, CompTIA, Oracle, Sun and other leading IT vendors. The company engages a team of professional experts to undertake research work and develop preparatory tools to help candidates pass their exams. For more details, please follow this link: http://www.ucertify.com/about/about.html



Stephen Flemings

uCertify.com



