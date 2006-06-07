EDA Delivers Value To Meet SOHO Document Management Needs

St Louis, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2006 --Easy Data Access (EDA), a business application software developer, announced the release of the Professional Edition of its Docsvault™ document management software, to help individual professionals and Small Office/Home Office (SOHO) businesses more effectively organize, manage, and secure their paper and data files.



With the Professional Edition, users receive not only feature-rich document management software but also an ensemble of business applications. With an easy-to-use interface similar to Windows® file explorer, Docsvault differentiates itself through its simple functionality, unique features, and overall value. Integrated scanning and PDF creation capabilities provide the quickest way to convert paper documents into electronic files, transforming cluttered workplaces into a paperless office. One-click CD/DVD burning, along with full data-backup settings, offers protection against data loss and a painless document retention solution.



Docsvault Professional Edition also features:

•128-bit file encryption security for the users’ most important files

•Microsoft® Office and Outlook integration

•comprehensive password and information manager

•unique task management system

•multiple-tab browsing of cabinets and folders

•custom property and profile assignment to files and folders

•version control and audit trailing



“Previously, the high cost and complex functionality of document management systems limited single-users and professionals from taking advantage of this technology,” said Ketul Patel, Easy Data Access President and CTO. “Professional users, as well as home users, require adaptive solutions designed to meet their individual needs, without the IT hassle or expense. With the release of Docsvault Professional Edition, the SOHO industry now has a cost-effective and feature-rich DMS solution to become more organized, more productive, and decidedly more efficient.”



The single-user Professional Edition is available now for $49.99 from EDA’s web site. The multiple-user SMB (Small- and Medium-sized Business) Edition will be released in the fourth quarter of 2006.



About Easy Data Access

Easy Data Access (EDA) is an emerging software development firm that fulfills distinct niches within the data management area by providing high quality software and services at an affordable price. Headquartered in St Louis, MO, EDA also has a sales office in Hong Kong with R&D facilities in India. For further information on EDA, please visit www.docsvault.com/company.html.

