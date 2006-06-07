Nearly 5000 International Members Join AKSA in 1st Month

Clearwater, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2006 --The continents of Asia, Africa, Europe, South America (and North America) are well represented the newly formed American Kite Surfing Association (ASKA). Nearly 5000 international kite surfers became AKSA members in the first month of operations according to TR Cutler, Inc., which conducted the largest extreme sport survey this spring. Logan Long, President and Co-founder of the organization said, “We are delighted that our inclusive organization will share the American kite surfing experience with people from around the world.” Long also suggested, “This organization is about inclusion. Many of the old-timers in the sport are arrogant and try to exclude the efforts of new participants. AKSA is about welcoming everyone to the sport of kite surfing regardless of experience level, race, ethnicity, gender, or orientation. We believe kite surfing is a great sport for anyone who loves thrills and adventure.”



Cutler noted that product promotions, a need for extreme sport information, and the growth in the sport are driving the organization’s fast-growing membership roster. More than ten thousand North American Registrants have signed up for AKSA privileges during the same time frame.



American Kite Surfing Association (AKSA) is the leading organization for kite surfers in North America. Founded in 2006 by two extreme sport enthusiasts, membership is anticipated to exceed 30,000 before the end of the year. The purpose of the enterprise is to bring heightened awareness to this fast-growing, dynamic, and fun sport. A vast array of information, products, and techniques are available to the visitors of the AKSA website, www.kite-surfingusa.com. After more than a decade of popularity through Europe and Australia, active North American extreme sport athletes are recognizing the maximum adrenaline rush through kite surfing.



This dramatic interest in the athletically demanding sport has given AKSA founders encouragement about the value of their newly founded organization. AKSA will select 50 leading industry product manufacturers to highlight and profile throughout an extensive national media outreach campaign.



Cathi Long

Executive VP

American Kite Surfing Association

Info@kite-surfingusa.com

727-772-1202

