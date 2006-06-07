TGI & West Coast Novelty Deliver Record Shipments After Implementation of Enterprise 21

Toledo, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2006 --West Coast Novelty is the largest distributor of licensed sports, entertainment, and lifestyle products in the world. WCN is officially recognized by the NFL, MLB,



NBA, WWF and Collegiate Licensing (CLC) as a national distributor of their licensed merchandise.



While others in their industry have come and gone, over the last two decades WCN sales have grown at an astonishing annual rate of 27%. In fact, in just four months after completing their implementation of Enterprise 21, WCN had record sales by shipping over 40% more shipments than the same month the prior year.



The WCN warehouses are where it all comes together. These facilities are considered the stars of the WCN team. Their innovative distribution facilities use Enterprise 21’s state-of-the-art software to fulfill all aspects of customer service, inventory control, and accounting functions. Operators can instantly see the entire inventory and order flow with a few keystrokes, ensuring quick and efficient order processing. Distribution staff uses the latest in hand-held computer scanners to process orders and to relay real-time stock information back into the system’s database. WCN’s in-house tracking software monitors each order throughout the WCN facility until it arrives at the retailer's door.



TGI is proud to be support the winning team at West Coast Novelty. From their modest souvenir and concession stand beginnings at the San Francisco Pan Pacific International Exposition in 1915, West Coast Novelty has grown into a full service licensed goods distributor and strategic marketing partner with key retailers and manufacturers. WCN has distribution centers in the San Francisco Bay area and just outside Memphis, Tennessee.



About Technology Group International, Ltd.



Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Technology Group International is a proven technology leader delivering Tier 1 application software functionality at a price performance level that can be readily accepted by organizations of all sizes. Specializing in software solutions for small and mid-market manufacturing and distribution companies, TGI’s integrated Enterprise Series software suite is a complete business process management solution. The product offering includes Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP), Manufacturing Resource Planning (MRP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Warehouse Management System (WMS), Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS), Decision Support System (DSS), Business Intelligence (BI), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), and eCommerce. TGI implements, maintains, enhances, and supports its packaged distribution and manufacturing software solutions directly and via its channel partners.



