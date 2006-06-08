Linden, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2006 --Good news for GERD (Acid Reflux) Sufferers: A new feature has been added to the Dr. Gourmet website at www.drgourmet.com.



Every recipe of the hundreds found on the Dr. Gourmet website (http://www.drgourmet.com) now has information about whether a meal might provoke Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease, or GERD. Most people think of this as occasional heartburn or acid reflux, but there are a significant number who have chronic, persistent pain and discomfort. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease affects about 15 million people in the United States.



Diet appears to be a major component of GERD and most people with GERD know at least some of the foods that will provoke their reflux. The most common foods that people complain of include:



Whole milk products

Acidic fruits and juices (orange, grapefruit, pineapple and lemon)

Onions

Tomatoes and tomato products

Vinegars or foods cured in vinegar (pickles, relish)

Foods very high in sugar

Fatty meats

Fried foods

Recipes that are very high in fat

Alcohol

Coffee

Tea

Carbonated sodas

Spicy foods

Peppermint

Chocolate



Every recipe on the Dr. Gourmet website is now labeled in the Special Diet Information section with whether it might cause reflux symptoms and which are the problem ingredients. Some recipes will have suggestions for changes to make them more “reflux friendly.”



About Dr. Gourmet



An internist who is a chef? This is the perfect combination in a time of compelling evidence about the effect of diet on every aspect of our health.



Timothy S. Harlan, M.D., AKA Dr. Gourmet, is a practicing internist and a chef. He is also the author of cookbooks, patient education materials and creator of Emmy-winning television programming that helps people understand how to eat healthy. The mission of Dr. Gourmet is to show people how eating great food and eating healthy are one and the same. Doctors now spend more time than ever helping their patients understand the impact of lifestyle on their health, and Dr. Gourmet extends that interaction by providing extensive resources that help patients with the “how and why” of eating healthy.



The Dr. Gourmet website at www.drgourmet.com has information about heart healthy diets as well as menu plans for a sensible healthy diet and weight loss. There are hundreds of recipes for low sodium diets, lactose intolerance and for patients who use warfarin (Coumadin®). There is also information and recipes for patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) as well as those with gout.



All of the information on the Dr. Gourmet website has its foundation in evidence-based medicine. To this end, drgourmet.com is a Health On the Net Foundation certified website (http://www.hon.ch). Commentary and reviews of the literature as well as health oriented sidebars with every recipe follow the HON guidelines. Information for the patient is centered around the diets that physicians know work and providing the resources that help their patients make eating healthy a substantive part of their lives.



Dr. Gourmet is the happy medium between the extremes of fast and processed food at one end of the spectrum and wheat grass juice and adzuki beans at the other.



Eat well, eat healthy, enjoy life!



