LogoBee Announces Strategic Partnership with DrumART.com

Montreal, Quebec -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2006 --DrumART.com has announced a strategic partnership with LogoBee, one of the world’s top logo design providers, in an effort to provide high quality logo design services to DrumART’s rapidly growing customer base.



DrumART.com is a leading creator of customized drum heads that brandish the names, colors and artwork of performing bands and musicians. The front side of the bass drum, also known as the “kick drum,” is a premier piece of on-stage real estate where bands can promote their name and image to audiences, the press and others.



“Custom bass drum head artwork is a great way for bands to generate publicity and recognition for themselves. It’s simply a must for up-and-coming bands, as it can really help to build connections with an audience,” said Jim Feck, owner of DrumART.com. “That’s not to say that the big names shouldn’t have their own custom bass drum heads, too. In fact, we’ve worked with many popular bands including Grateful Dead, Seether and Better than Ezra to name just a few.”



DrumART’s relationship with LogoBee began with the successful development of their company logo design. “Talented designers and excellent prices are a great start, but LogoBee rises far above the crowd with peerless responsiveness, attentiveness and focus on meeting their clients’ needs,” Feck said.



In partnering with LogoBee, Feck hopes to add a touch of professionalism to his services, giving his clients the opportunity to properly market and brand their image.



“Logo design is such a specialized art form that I wanted to provide my clients the opportunity to have their logo professionally designed. Drum head logos are a very cost-effective way for bands to promote themselves, especially when compared other marketing channels,” said Feck. “LogoBee has been successful in creating company logos for businesses large and small, and I’m confident they will be able to help the aspiring and professional bands we work with in the same way. Given LogoBee’s quality and reputation, there is no better partner for DrumART.com.”



About the companies:



-DrumART is a leading provider of customized bass drum heads and removable logos, crafted by drummers for drummers. Visit their website at http://www.drumart.com



-LogoBee is a leading creator of high-quality logo design and corporate identity packages for all types of businesses. Visit their website at http://www.logobee.com