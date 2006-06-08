Provo Labs and Everton Publishing Announce Partnership to Promote Shared Genealogical Services and Content

Orem, Utah -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2006 --Provo Labs is pleased to announce a partnership with Everton Publishing, a genealogical industry leader in continuing education, research, and publishing.



“We chose to work with Provo Labs because of Paul’s experience in the industry and because of their search engine,” said Walter Fuller, Everton President and Publisher. “We look forward to this partnership and have every confidence it will evolve into a productive, rewarding, and enjoyable endeavor for both of the organizations and the individuals involved.”



Provo Labs will revitalize an existing site, WorldVitalRecords.com, and build it to be a vast library of genealogical resources, including international record databases, references to top genealogical resources, a blog planet, podcasting, videocasting, Webinars, expert advice, training, and user-generated content.



As part of the agreement, Provo Labs will share its proprietary search engine tool, PlugNSearchTM, with Everton.



“PlugNSearchTM is a dynamic proprietary search engine that will add unique value to Everton's genealogical content, offering users specific and relevant results at unparalleled speed,” said Phil Burns, COO, Provo Labs.



Everton users will be able to use the PlugNSearchTM tool to receive high quality historical, biographical data and specific information about cities, countries, customs, and cultures.



“This partnership will allow us to promote shared genealogical resources,” said Paul Allen, CEO, Provo Labs. “We will feature the best data Everton has, coupled with our proprietary search tool.”



Media Contact:



Whitney Ransom

Corporate Communications

WorldVitalRecords.com

www.provolabs.com

whitney.ransom@provolabs.com

(801)735-2192



About Provo Labs

Provo Labs is an incubator for Web 2.0 Internet companies, such as 10Speed Media, LDS Media, MP3Books, and Funding Universe. Formed by MyFamily.com founder, Paul B. Allen, Provo Labs focuses on building companies that combine content, community and technology in innovative ways to create value for its customers. In July, Provo Labs moves to a new location, adjacent to BYU, where it will house more than a dozen startup companies, providing entrepreneurs top training, access to cutting-edge technology, office space, and social networking opportunities. For more information about Provo Labs, visit http://www.provolabs.com



About WorldVitalRecords

Finding your ancestors can be overwhelming, and expensive. At WorldVitalRecords.com, we've made it easy and affordable for individuals to connect to their families and find answers to their genealogical questions. Led by Paul Allen, who after founding Ancestry.com, which became the largest genealogy company in the world, now aims to be the number two player in the genealogy industry with WorldVitalRecords.com. WorldVitalRecords.com will offer users international record databases, references to top genealogical resources, a blog planet, podcasts, videocasts, Webinars, expert advice, training, and user-generated content.



About Everton Publishing

For more than a half century, Everton Publishers has been serving the needs of people pursuing their heritage. Now under new ownership and management, Everton is highly committed to providing all of the publications, products and services that made the company an industry icon, while also offering the latest in online and digital research technology, searchable databases, and the previously unavailable content of the vast Everton Genealogical Library. In addition, Everton also publishes the Handybook for Genealogists and the Genealogical Helper magazine. For more information about Everton Publishers, visit http://www.everton.com

