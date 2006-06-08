NetDimensions Announces First Global Gathering of Users to Feature Keynote by Elliott Masie

Wan Chai, Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2006 --NetDimensions, a provider of top-tier, enterprise-class learning management systems, today announced details of NetDimensions 2006, the first annual conference for users of its Enterprise Knowledge Platform software to be held at Elbow Beach in Bermuda on September 12-15, 2006.



“There are now some 350 companies, government agencies and membership organizations on EKP,” said Jay Shaw, co-founder and CEO of NetDimensions. “With an estimated million people or so using EKP every day, we realized it was time to organize an event that would allow our customers from around the world to learn and share experiences and ideas with one another.”



“We’re delighted that Elliott Masie has agreed to kick off our first users conference by delivering the keynote address on the first day,” added Shaw. “Elliott is one of the best-known and respected thought leaders with respect to learning technology and to learning management systems in particular. He is the organizer of the Learning2006 and LMS2006 events. He is a confident and engaging speaker and has much to offer our users by way of ideas and anecdotes relating to corporate learning.”



The conference, organized by NetDimensions’ client services group, will feature 2 days of presentations and panel discussions. This will be followed by an optional hands-on Master Class for users looking to acquire advanced skills in the use of EKP as a learning management tool.



Industry thought-leader, Elliott Masie of the Masie Consortium will deliver the keynote address on the first day entitled “Learning Therapy”. The heads of learning at long-time EKP users Cathay Pacific Airways and ING will present case studies as well as participating in a panel discussion on the practical use of EKP within the organization. The program will also include sessions presented by NetDimensions’ CIO, Ray Ruff, and CTO, Rob Lowe.



The program includes two presentations by large EKP users: Graham Higgins, Manager of the Learning & Development Group and Head of the Training & Development Centre,

Cathay Pacific Airways will present “The Missing Middle - resolving the paradox of leadership development” and Michael Forgetta, Head of Global e-Learning and Learning Resources, ING will talk on "10 Ways to Get People to Learn."



Full details of the conference program are available online at www.netdimensions.com/users_conference_2006. Registration for the conference, including the optional one and a half day Master Class, is priced at $995 per delegate and can be completed online at www.netdimensions.com/users_conference_2006/register.php.



About NetDimensions

Established in 1999, NetDimensions is a provider of learning management systems for global enterprises. The company's Enterprise Knowledge Platform solution delivers and manages corporate training, assessment and certification programs, as well as helping clients around the world address growing regulatory compliance needs. Recognized as one of the top-rated LMSs in overall customer satisfaction by Bersin & Associates, EKP is used by multinational companies such as HSBC, ABN AMRO, ING, Cathay Pacific, and South Africa Telkom. For additional information on NetDimensions, please visit www.netdimensions.com.

