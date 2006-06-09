aPriori Finalist in Technology Awards Tonight

Concord, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2006 --Based in Concord, MA, aPriori (www.apriori.com) is the technology leader providing innovative cost management solutions to the discrete manufacturing industry. aPriori’s Cost Management Software Platform enables manufacturers to better understand product cost decisions early and throughout the product lifecycle. aPriori’s Cost Management Platform empowers manufacturers to lower cost-of-goods sold (COGS), provides real-time visibility to “cost-critical” decision information, and builds critical cost knowledge to go on the business “offensive.” aPriori’s patent-protected cost management platform allows companies to assess, control, and reduce cost of goods sold by whole percentages. The aPriori Platform truly enables “Cost Knowledge Before it Matters.”



aPriori is a finalist in the Operations Application category of the Technology Awards. This category includes:



• Innovative technology products or services that allow companies to enhance, simplify, or improve their internal operations and/or business processes within their organization.



• The product or service is designed to support an operational aspect of the company (manufacturing, marketing, human resources, finance, sales, compliance,) as well as delivery of business intelligence and reporting, knowledge management, and business process.



• The product or service is designed to support the development or deployment of technology. This includes, but is not limited to network operations, data center management and monitoring.



The 2006 What's Next Forum & Technology Awards will recognize and celebrate innovative technologies developed in New England on Wednesday, June 7, 2006 at The Four Seasons Hotel in Boston. The keynote speaker will be Nicholas Negroponte, co-founder of the MIT Media Lab, esteemed author and founder and Chairman of the non-profit association One Laptop per Child.



This year the award presentation introduces the “What's Next Forum.” Moderator, Jason Pontin, Editor-in-Chief of Technology Review, will take share a few steps further into the future, to discuss not only how "Web 3.0" will develop, but also what can be expected in its next iteration.



According to Frank Azzolino, President of aPriori, “We are delighted to be recognized as a leader in the Operations Application category by this important and prestigious organization.”



