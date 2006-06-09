Datacraft Solutions Shares Replenishment Knowledge Based

Durham, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2006 --Signum is the Digital Kanban tool from Datacraft Solutions, Inc. (www.datacraftsolutions.com) based in Durham, North Carolina. Benefits include:



• Coordinate All Users: Operations Managers, Buyer/Planners, Material handlers, Water Spiders – all have the visibility needed to get the job done.



• Utilize Industry-Standard Barcodes: Automate the replenishment process with a single action, generating the necessary signals, notifications and alerts throughout the supply chain.



• Integrate With Database & MRP/ERP Systems: Integrate with existing databases like Oracle, SQL, and Sybase and with MRP/ERP applications like SAP, JD Edwards and Peoplesoft.



• Streamline Implementation: ASP model provides global visibility into the plant floor from anywhere in the world, with nothing to install and no software to maintain.



According to Chairman Stephen Parker, “Datacraft Solutions’ Internet-based on-demand delivery platform offers key benefits from the very beginning of an implementation – namely, the elimination of lengthy, complicated and expensive infrastructure upgrades before a company can even begin to see positive ROI. There is simply no faster or easier way to begin exploiting the power of replenishment supply chain knowledge base.”



Datacraft Solutions specializes in providing their clients with the tools they need to rapidly replace outdated manual systems with technology that speeds process flow and improves accuracy. Datacraft’s premier product, Signum has been developed around the Kanban concept of replenishment, and provides an invaluable tool for manufacturing companies to monitor process flow, lower administrative transaction costs, and improve decision-making ability. Datacraft Solutions has a vast client base including Pacific Scientific, Outokumpu, and Follett Ice. The Intelligent Supply Chain solution is growing exponentially.



To capture the Datacraft Solutions knowledge base, go to http://datacraftsolutions.com/download.shtml.



