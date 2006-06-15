Breast Cancer Survivors Honored By New Pipka Angel

Manhattan, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2006 --Prizm, inc. announces the release of Pipka’s Angel of Faith figurine as a tribute to those fighting and surviving breast cancer.



Standing 10” tall and wrapped in pink the angel adorns herself with the signature ribbon of courage, representing over 2 million breast cancer survivors. Their enthusiasm for life and grace during the battle inspired Pipka when a close friend was diagnosed with breast cancer. Compelled to help the cause, Pipka created a beautiful representation of the strength seen in these spirited women, determined to beat the disease. Retailing for $55, a portion of all proceeds from this figurine will be donated to support research for breast cancer treatments.



Designed as a statement of hope, Pipka’s Angel of Faith opens her arms with a gift of encouragement to those fighting the cancer, and those providing strength through love, support, treatments and care. All at Prizm, inc. believe in finding a cure for the leading cause of death for women between the ages of 40-55.



Stirred by the effects of breast cancer and the vast amount of people it affects, Pipka cherishes the Angel of Faith as a remembrance piece. Dedicated to remind us all of the hope, grace and faith shared by many in the battle to cure breast cancer. Placed amid our daily routine, Pipka’s Angle of Faith marks the alliance to eradicate such a devastating disease.



