Datacraft Solutions Defines Just-in-Time with Replenishment Solution

Durham, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2006 --Signum is the flagship digital kanban automation replenishment supply chain solution from Datacraft Solutions (www.datacraftsolutions.com), which streamlines replenishment and enables collaborative communication throughout the supply chain. Curator is Signum's companion supplier interface tool, provided free of charge to client's suppliers. It enables them to view and confirm orders as well as anticipate and prepare for upcoming demand spikes.



Signum integrates inventory barcode scanners with an easy-to-use desktop interface. Manufacturers can automatically issue replenishment signals to suppliers at the point of use. Built-in monitoring, customizable alerts and control features ensure that inventory levels are properly maintained. According to Stephen Parker, chairman of Datacraft Solutions, “The result is a dramatic increase in visibility and control, adding up to a significant reduction in the number of required replenishment transactions.”



Curator completes the path to a more truly integrated, streamlined, responsive supply chain by providing increased visibility of process information. Whenever a supplier confirms, denies or ships an order, Signum automatically updates inventory and order status. The needs of a manufacturing operation are always visible, and always up-to-date.



According to Parker “As digital kanban solutions continue to spread throughout the manufacturing industry we are able to draw on the insights and experiences of our clients to enhance the functionality of offerings. We are, in effect, applying the lessons of continuous improvement to our own platform, optimizing Signum and Curator to make Digital Kanban implementation more efficient and effective. This helps to define an intelligent supply chain solution.”



Digital kanban aligns inventory levels with actual consumption; a signal is sent to produce and deliver a new shipment when material is consumed. These signals are tracked through the replenishment cycle and bring extraordinary visibility to suppliers and buyers. Working seamlessly with existing visual board systems, Datacraft Solutions’ replenishment supply chain solution allows individual cells or entire supply chains to realize an immediate and dramatic return from an extremely small process automation investment, by vastly reducing the management time and information gathering required to monitor, update and transmit card-based replenishment needs.



Datacraft Solutions

www.datacraftsolutions.com

Matthew Marotta

mmarotta@datacraftsolutions.net

800-819-5326



