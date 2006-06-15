conaito VoiceMail SDK - Mp3 Recording Applet and VoiceMail for your Webpages

Chemnitz, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2006 --The conaito VoiceMail SDK is a powerful solution for recording and sending voice messages from your websites to any existing Email client software. The recipient receives the usual Email message with a link to Mp3 audio file. He/she can download Mp3 file and listen to it using any existing Mp3 playback program or play it direct from server.



Key features:

Record, send by Email and play mp3 file direct from website (without any need for an additional player), Recording Level Indicator, NAT (Router) & Firewall friendly (upload recorded Mp3 with HTTP post), Comes with ready-to-run sample, Freely changeable Interface design, Supports multi-language environment, Works on the most popular web browsers and web server, Works with all kinds of Internet connections, Comes with valid Microsoft Authenticode Certificate, No Yearly/Monthly fee, Very easy to incorporate.



The conaito VoiceMail SDK is compatible with Windows 98/2000/2003/ME/XP, MacOS and with Microsoft Internet Explorer 4.0 and up, Firefox, Netscape 7 browsers.



Potential applications of VoiceMail SDK:

Private and/or company websites can be enhanced by adding add voicemail capabilities so that visitors or customers can leave voice messages add voicemail capabilities to your website so that your visitors or customers can leave voice messages, Email business card can be embedded in emails so that recipients can click on your "Leave a voice message" link/button and send you a voicemail, Voice overs can be sent for intros to media such as a text document or even flash slide show and these can be personalised for each recipient, Greeting cards can be enhanced by adding recorded voice messages, eBay auction inserts can have "Ask us" buttons to enable customer to send queries in an simple and easy fashion, web based voicemail services can be set up for customers, VoIP services can be enhanced with voice messaging

