RFMS – More than Just Software

Tuscaloosa, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2006 --Resource & Financial Management Systems, Inc. (RFMS, Inc.), headquartered in Tuscaloosa, AL is widely known as the largest and most experienced software development company which provides business management software for floor covering dealers. After 21 years in business, the RFMS software has evolved into a robust business management system with its roots firmly planted in the specific needs of the flooring industry. RFMS is also known for its dedication to its clients. By providing comprehensive training, education and support through on-site consultations, e-learning, regional seminars, classroom training, newsletters, national expos and top-level account managers who are devoted to superior customer assistance, RFMS offers total control to businesses implementing the RFMS system. Time and time again, RFMS has been a leading factor in the growth of many flooring companies across the country.



Focus on RFMS user Prints & Paints

Gary Frankhouse, owner of Prints & Paints in Galion, OH is an RFMS user and Mohawk Colorcenter Dealer of the Year award recipient in 2005. “We teamed up with RFMS to make our business better and as you’ve can see from our store, we’ve also teamed up with Mohawk. Those two in combination have enabled us to be recognized by Mohawk as the dealer of the year (2005) among all dealers in the country. That was quite an honor. RFMS asked me if I knew what really made that difference. I have to say that the number one thing is probably RFMS.



RFMS is a floorcovering specific software system that enables you to manage your business and after all, that’s what we are all out here to do, we’re out here to make money and to make commitments with other distributors and suppliers to make our businesses better.



I think the neatest thing about RFMS is that they are there to support you. They provide training and education around the country. They’ll provide it in Tuscaloosa where we did our original training and they will provide it via the web and conference calls, which we’ve done that several times with new employees. That (training) has enabled our new employees that come in to know the system and to be able to operate within our framework.



We originally got into this because we made several calls to other RFMS dealers and their excitement on the phone gave us the encouragement and the ability to make that investment. That partnership has proven great and it has enabled us to be recognized by Mohawk as the dealer of the year and we believe that our direction for the future is great because of RFMS. I encourage all of you to make the phone call to do a little investigating to see what RFMS can do for you.”



B2B E-Commerce Initiative

In addition to providing leading edge software products that compliment the core software system (like Measure, Schedule Pro and Bidpro), RFMS is actively leading the initiative to streamline the ordering and invoicing systems between dealers and mills/distributors with the RFMS B2B E-Commerce system.



Many dealers today are using the Shaw, Mohawk and Beaulieu websites to place orders, check pricing and print invoices. The RFMS B2B solution replaces many of the mill website functions by allowing dealers to download product catalog and invoices directly into the RFMS software and enables dealers to send purchase orders directly to the mills from the RFMS PO module.



RFMS has over 325 dealers successfully using E-Commerce. The entire RFMS B2B process flow is fully integrated and is designed to significantly reduce manual keying effort, delays or mistakes – saving dealers real time and money. Product catalog updates include all color names and numbers for both carpet and hard surface items – and price increases can be processed in a matter of minutes.



Active B2B Suppliers

Shaw, Mohawk, Beaulieu

Ohio Valley, Adleta

WM Bird, All Tile

JJ Haines



In Test B2B Suppliers

Florstar, Gulistan

CMH, Tri West



Committed B2B Suppliers

BPI, BR Funsten, Dal Tile

Longust RA Siegel, Gallaher

Case Supply, CDC



B2B provides dealers with the same technological capability as a home center or national retailer. It allows dealers to maintain an up-to-date product/price catalog that provides the sales staff with reliable pricing for quotes and estimates and keeps a dealer’s showroom priced correctly.



For more information regarding the RFMS business software suite, call 1-800-701-7367 or visit www.rfms.com.



