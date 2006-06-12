Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. Completes Demolition Services for Redevelopment Project

South Plainfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2006 --Dallas Contracting Co., Inc., (website: http://www.dallascontracting.com) a specialized contractor providing demolition services, onsite concrete aggregate crushing, equipment salvage and scrap metal recycling to various industries, recently completed the demolition of various buildings as part of a redevelopment project.



Dallas Contracting was contracted directly by a large publicly traded developer to demolish five (5) commercial and residential structures in Belmar, New Jersey. The structures consisted of three (3) multi story houses, one strip mall and a large three story commercial building for a total square footage of over 15,000 sf. In addition, there were several driveways and parking lots to be demolished.



Prior to demolition, all utilities (gas, electric, sewer, water, cable, etc.) needed to be disconnected. In addition, the structures contained asbestos containing materials (ACM), which needed to be abated prior to demolition. Asbestos abatement of the structures was conducted by the Mack Group, LLC (www.mackgrp.com). Asbestos abatement services included the removal of asbestos containing roofing materials, floor tile, transite siding, wall board and flashings.



Once asbestos abatement was completed, Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. was able to obtain the demolition permit and commence demolition of the buildings. Demolition was conducted utilizing Komatsu excavators mounted with grapple and bucket attachments, skid steers mounted with demo buckets, and a crew consisting of operators and laborers. Special attention was placed on several of the buildings, which were situated near a state highway. These buildings were carefully demolished so that no debris fell towards the roadway. To accomplish this, the buildings were demolished in a controlled manner using a large PC300 excavator with a grapple attachment, which “pulled “the building towards the project area which in turn made the debris fall away from the highway. Spotters were also utilized to add a level of safety.



Debris was properly disposed offsite, scrap metals were collected and recycled and all masonry, concrete and brick was crushed onsite and recycled offsite. In addition, the asphalt parking lots and driveways were demolished and all asphalt materials were sent offsite for recycling.



Now that demolition is complete, the site will soon be redeveloped for new housing.



The project was completed on schedule and without incident or injury.



About Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. has been in business for 26 years, is financially sound (D&B Rating of 3A2), is bondable, and works on a nationwide basis. Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. offers a turnkey approach to demolition, concrete recycling and remediation projects by offering the following services under one roof:



Demolition, Onsite Concrete Aggregate Crushing and Recycling, Brownfield Redevelopment, Surplus and Used Equipment Sales, Interior Demolition, Selective Demolition, Dismantlement, Equipment Removals, Equipment Salvage, Scrap Metal Recycling and Building Demolition.



Dallas Contracting Co. Inc. also sells used and surplus equipment and inventory on their website http://www.dallascontracting.com/index.php?mod=ForSale and http://www.dallascontracting.com/EBAYusedequipment.html



