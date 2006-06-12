Legends Of America Celebrates Third Anniversary

Shawnee, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2006 --What started as a hobby in 2003 for a business consultant with a nostalgic love of the American West, "Legends of America" (www.legendsofamerica.com) has turned into a wonderfully reflective website, rich with history, fun, and surprises that catch the attention of web surfers around the globe, and recognized by Yahoo, EarthLink, Scout and others as a site worthy to click on.



Legends owner, Kathy Weiser of Lenexa, Kansas, became consumed by her creation, quitting her full time job two years ago to focus full time on the website. Full of facts and fancy about destinations in the American West, "Legends of America" now has over 2000 pages of in-depth articles on outlaws, ghost towns, hidden attractions, treasure tales and more. From Deadwood to the California Gold Rush, the Santa Fe Trail to Route 66, the site’s appeal continues to grow with readers from China to Germany, Australia to Arizona and all points in between. "Legends of America" has even gained the attention of educators and students who browse the site for its rich content, and is used as a reference link on several other research and information websites.



As www.LegendsOfAmerica.com celebrates its third anniversary this June, Weiser continues to travel, adding to her growing list of articles on the Old West, Route 66, travel destinations and even a ghost story or two along the way. Her first foray into the print world is due soon in the form of a picture book of Old West Saloons, and she hopes to finish other print works for Route 66 travelers this year.



In addition to the wealth of information on the site and a wide range of shopping opportunities through Weiser’s online Rocky Mountain General Store, "Legends of America" also provides a free newsletter to over 1,300 subscribers, keeping them up to date on the site’s latest offerings.



For additional information, visit the website at http://legendsofamerica.com, e-mail at Kathy@legendsofamerica.com, call 913-708-5119, or snail mail at 7457 Quivira Rd, #166, Shawnee, KS 66216.