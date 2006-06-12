Cost Management Innovator aPriori Technologies Expects Huge Staff Growth Starting with Business Consultants

Concord, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2006 --The aPriori cost management platform uses innovative, patent protected technologies, and is capable of using design information driven off of MCAD geometry. Additionally the ability to model production facilities (including machine capabilities, raw materials, and facility cost structure) and the specific cost accounting methodologies, accurate predictive, allow “forward looking” real time cost estimates.



The firm anticipates huge staff growth for the remainder of 2006. The firm is presently looking to add Business Consultants. A business consultant (BC) is a key member in an implementation team that delivers the aPriori cost management platform to a customer and assists the customer, driving quantifiable value in their organization. BC’s are responsible for data gathering, training, configuring the solution, and helping drive system adoption. A key component of solution configuration is building virtual production environments (VPEs), which are models of a customer's manufacturing facilities. These VPEs allow customers to assess, control, and reduce their product costs from the beginning of and throughout product development cycles.



Implementations are typically short-term engagements lasting twelve weeks and require a combination of working at the customer facility and at aPriori's Concord office. 40 to 60% travel is required.



Additionally, BCs may help during the sales process in the delivery of aPriori strategic value assessments (aSVAs), which allow prospects to confirm the financial and strategic value that aPriori can bring them prior to engaging in a full solution rollout.



Primary responsibilities:



• Gathers factory and accounting data required to configure the solution and build customer VPEs. Educates customer on data requirements, helps customer project champion and project manager identify data providers, provides data gathering methodology and templates to customer, and supports the process.

• Models the customer's internal manufacturing facilities and those of its suppliers in aPriori.

• Trains customer users and administrators on the use of aPriori.

• Drives integration requirements with systems and processes.

• Develops a maintenance plan with customer to ensure data and solution are kept up-to-date.

• Advocates for additional requirements that are necessary or helpful for customers to successfully use and get benefit from aPriori, and works with Product Management to influence future releases.

• Works with customer to define how aPriori will fit into their costing process.

• Provides support to users to help drive use, find cost reductions in product designs, and overall adoption.

• Supports developing the results story to demonstrate solution ROI.



Required background:



• 5+ years experience in design engineering, manufacturing, purchasing, cost modeling, or consulting within these disciplines.

• BS or better in Mechanical, Industrial, or Manufacturing Engineering or a closely related field.

• The ideal candidate would thrive in an environment where they have the opportunity to join a company on the ground floor and be part of the core team to drive success with early customers and refine our implementation approach and tools.

• Excellent communication and facilitation skills. Must be comfortable communicating to groups and working with individuals and teams to extract the required data to drive a project's success.

• Must be results-driven, have a positive attitude and be a team player. The role will require strong organization skills and the ability to balance multiple activities.

• Demonstrated ability to work and communicate with varying levels and multiple functions (i.e., accounting, purchasing, manufacturing, engineering, management) within a customer organization.

• Experience with Pro/ENGINEER, previous experience at successful start-up companies, and experience in managerial or cost accounting are highly preferred.



