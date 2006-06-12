Sigma/Q Gets Proactive and Substantially Improves Overall Equipment Effectiveness with Shoplogix

Oakville, Ontario, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2006 --Shoplogix, a leading developer of intelligent performance management software, is pleased to announce that Sigma/Q, an innovative manufacturer of quality packaging for international markets, installed Shoplogix Plantnode to increase Overall Equipment Effectiveness in their Rotoflex and Cartonera plants in El Salvador. Rotoflex, the flexible packaging division and Cartonera Centroamericana, the corrugated packaging division, installed Plantnode to increase operational efficiency with the real-time tracking and measuring of production speed, part count, and scrap count as well as monitoring idle time and enabling automated event escalations.



According to Salvador Miranda, Special Projects Manager of Sigma/Q, “Shoplogix Plantnode has helped us to up-date and improve the way we collect data. Now we are better prepared to achieve our goals and have more effective procedures in place to monitor our operations, assign accountability and respond to problems as they occur.”



Kevin Dwyer, President & CEO of Shoplogix added, “We are absolutely thrilled about the recent deployment of Shoplogix at the two Sigma/Q plants in El Salvador. It's very exciting for us to be working with a recognized industry leader in Central America and to see our international footprint expanding through this business partnership. Our ability to provide real-time visibility into the production process at Sigma/Q will clearly drive significant improvements in productivity, efficiency and quality. With our established track record in the packaging industry coupled with the expertise and knowledge of the Sigma/Q teams, Shoplogix is well positioned to drive ongoing operational efficiencies within the organization.”



ABOUT SIGMA/Q

Sigma/Q manufactures a complete line of quality packaging for international markets. The company focuses on reproduction and pre-press, flexible packaging, corrugated packaging, folding carton, labels, greeting cards, gift boxes, gift wrap, recyclable paper, plastic packaging, luxury bags, cases, displays and prepaid cards.



ABOUT SHOPLOGIX

Shoplogix develops integrated performance management software that optimizes plant floor operations. Shoplogix solutions improve productivity, efficiency, and total operational performance by allowing companies to make real-time decisions that impact profitability while actively engaging employees in the process.



PLANTNODE

Plantnode is a hybrid web-based software application designed on an open platform to integrate with existing production equipment, analyze real-time performance, and evaluate machine productivity. Plantnode’s built-in intelligence goes beyond raw data collection to provide a fully integrated production and performance management application; differentiated by the ability to compare real-time data against planned estimates. Plantnode is proven to increase Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) and enables machine level visibility on a 24x7 basis with automatic escalations and interactive processes to drive higher levels of operational efficiency, quality, and performance.



PLANTNODE NETWORK

Plantnode Network is an enterprise web-based software application that consolidates and analyzes operational data for all Plantnode enabled equipment providing a complete and accurate view of production performance. Plantnode Network’s distributed design provides true enterprise scalability to evaluate real-time performance on a plant-wide, multi-site, or global basis.



