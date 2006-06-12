Pacific Southwest Sales Finds Success with a Rapid Implementation of Enterprise 21

Toledo, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2006 --Don Beisswanger, President of Pacific Southwest Sales, was forced with a very unfortunate situation. His current business software was inoperable and he needed to find a software solution that would not only be quick to implement, it would be robust enough to accommodate the company’s expansion for years to come.



As a growing distributor of metal framing products, Pacific Southwest Sales could not afford the operational set back brought on by a network disaster. Don had to get something in place so his employees could begin shipping and invoicing again. He located Technology Group International over the internet and began dialogue with the company’s sales team. Within a week the two companies had reviewed Don’s system requirements, performed software demonstrations, and had contracts signed. Within a few more weeks, Pacific Southwest Sales was up and running with TGI’s ERP software, Enterprise 21.



Headquartered in Vernon, California, Pacific Southwest Sales is a regional distributor of metal framing, channels, fittings, and accessories. The privately owned company distributes its metal framing products to dealers and end users throughout the west coast.



Months after implementation, the Pacific Southwest Sales team is happy with their package selection and they are far from the dreaded buyer’s remorse frequently experience with such fast decisions. In a post sale interview with Don, he stated “Overall the product has really been amazing. We are getting more and more excited every day due to all the new functionality we are finding and the anticipation of using functionality we know is there but have not yet implemented.”



“So far we have experienced great improvements in our operations. Enterprise 21 has allowed us to quickly see exactly what customers have purchased and the prices they've paid. Given the nature of the steel industry and the fluctuations in market pricing, this has been a huge help to our organization. Our company has also benefited by streamlining processing in purchasing activities. Prior to implementing Enterprise 21 we never used MRP and DRP processing. We now have the ability to review requirements online, quickly convert these requirements to purchase orders, and send them via fax and EDI. These new capabilities are wonderful."



About Technology Group International, Ltd.



Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Technology Group International is a proven technology leader delivering Tier 1 application software functionality at a price performance level that can be readily accepted by organizations of all sizes. Specializing in software solutions for small and mid-market manufacturing and distribution companies, TGI’s integrated Enterprise Series software suite is a complete business process management solution. The product offering includes Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP), Manufacturing Resource Planning (MRP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Warehouse Management System (WMS), Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS), Decision Support System (DSS), Business Intelligence (BI), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), and eCommerce. TGI implements, maintains, enhances, and supports its packaged distribution and manufacturing software solutions directly and via its channel partners.



