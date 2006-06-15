“Great two-way communication” Dorset Police praise Solcara support

Harefield, Middlesex -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2006 --This comes after an upgrade to the latest version of Solcara PressBureau, a move that not only enhanced the existing functionality of the system but also offered many new features and benefits.



An essential link between the police and the press, Dorset Police’s busy media department is responsible for maintaining and promoting the reputation of the police force. Advising staff at all levels on media issues, the innovative police department receives 12, 500 calls a year and saw the benefits of Solcara PressBureau a year ago, went it first went live with PressBureau version 3.2.



Solcara PressBureau has proven to be a vital tool at Dorset Police for capturing and sharing information, ensuring that the right information reaches the right people at the right time. Version 4 offers Dorset Police even more for its Media Relations department, where internal and external communications are a high priority.



As such an integral part of the Media Relations department, good communication between Dorset and Solcara was essential during the PressBureau upgrade. Solcara takes pride in its high level of customer support, and such praise confirms the company is hitting the mark in this field.



“With enhanced reporting abilities, Solcara PressBureau version 4 has an incorporated and centralised homepage and the ability to create news releases from within the application. That has made us even more efficient than ever before.” said Paul Breakwell, Head of the Media and Corporate Communication Department at Dorset Police.



“There is excellent two-way communication between us and Solcara,” continued Mr Breakwell. “PressBureau is extremely useful because it gives us access to the current situation and we are even more effective with the solution. We work even more efficiently now. The support that Solcara offered during and after the upgrade has been second to none. We are very pleased with both the current upgrade and the Solcara team,” added Mr Breakwell.



Charlie O’Rourke, Sales Director at Solcara, commented, “Solcara PressBureau is already the de facto standard for press offices nationwide. To be known also for our first rate support is a wonderful compliment for the company and a reward for the hard work and dedication the team have for every customer. We are delighted Dorset Police is seeing real returns on its investment and we look forward to maintaining and exceeding its software expectations.”



About Dorset Police

The Media and Corporate Communication Department is based centrally at Dorset Police’s Winfrith Headquarters, near Wareham. From dealing with the day-to-day media enquiries to managing the media interest in cases of serious crime and major incidents, the work of the media relations office is very varied. The department also includes the photography, video and graphics units.



The Media and Corporate Communication Department looks after the reputation of the Force and promotes the positive work of officers and support staff. Responsibilities include the production of the Annual Report and the annual Policing Plan. It also produces many corporate documents and maintains a good relationship with the local media and departments and divisions across the Force.



Promoting the Force Corporate Communications Strategy, from which all other communication strategies should flow, is an important element of the PR section's work.

The department works in liaison with the Police Authority and provides support and advice on promoting sponsorship agreements.



About Solcara

Solcara dramatically increases the value of an organisation’s information.



We do this by providing web based software and solutions that connect people to information that matters. With Solcara you spend less time searching for information and more time putting information to work.



Our software enables users to capture, store, share and re-use unstructured and structured information regardless of its format, type or location. By improving access to this information we enable our clients to drive efficiency and productivity gains through knowledge intensive business processes in order to significantly impact the bottom line.



Solcara is one of the UK’s fastest growing and most innovative software companies. We service the needs of clients across many sectors including government, professional services, pharmaceuticals and the media.

